Westwood Invitational Notepad: Bruton, Chaffin brave longer tees, take their shot

Though there have been years in which more than two or three women have joined the Westwood Invitational Field, it has primarily been comprised by men through the decades.
There’s no women’s division, but the tournament remains evenhanded by slotting players in their correct flights.
Indeed, the two women in the field of the 46th annual tourney both proved that on Saturday.
Both are playing in the handicap adjusted fourth flight and each is hovering around even par, given their handicap adjusted score.
The two are Sharon Chaffin, who makes Belmar her home course, and Blaine Bruton, who will be a senior at Norman North, plays on the girls golf team and calls Westwood home.
Chaffin fired a handicap-adjusted 72, carding a raw score of 89, while Bruton fired a handicap-adjusted 72, firing off a raw score of 91.
Bruton said she came into the tourney without big expectations or pressure.
“The tees were farther back than I usually play,” she said. “I knew that would be harder.”
If she can clean up the 12th hole today, she’s bound to improve from one day to the next. Saturday, her fourth shot was over the green on the par 5 hole, her fifth just on, followed by a three-putt.
Her best round at Westwood is an 85, so she has two more chances to chase that number.
She also has two more chances to beat her father, Doug, who’s in the tournament as well.
He also shot 91 on Saturday, though entered with the bigger handicap, thus finishing with an adjusted 67.
• Playing and working: Many who work at Westwood put in long hours to get the tournament up and running, and because many of them also play the tournament while continuing to work at the course, their days don’t get any shorter.
Among those playing and working are assistant pro Bobby Florer, who carded a 74 in championship flight; Eric Dissell, a longtime member of the grounds crew, who shot 73 in masters flight; pro shop hand Tyler Baumann, who shot 77 in masters flight; T.J. Kim, who works in the cart barn, who shot 82 in the second flight; and Lonnie Burks, who shot a handicap-adjusted 73 (88) in the fourth flight.
• Breaking 60: Luke Phillips actually could have shot 59 in championship flight, carding a 62 despite a double bogey on the par 5 fifth, a hole that’s bound to yield many birdies and a possibly a few eagles over the course of the event.
Yet, in the fourth flight, there was a 59, albeit one that’s handicap adjusted.
That score belonged to Paul Darby, a 15 handicap, who managed to shoot 74 before his handicap was applied.
Darby made his move on Nos. 16-18, which were his seventh, eighth and ninth holes, making birdie at the first two, followed by a par on one of Westwood’s more challenging par 4s.
• Remember him: Former Norman North basketball coach Butch Roberts is in the field again, playing in the third flight.
He shot 84, but offered a familiar lament, a version of which can be heard by many players who don’t make competitive golf a habit.
“I probably lost eight strokes on three shots,” he said.
How does that happen?
It’s not the difficult.
Roberts reported going out of bounds on No. 8, which has backyards down its left edge, going out of bounds on No. 12, which has the same, and losing his ball on No. 10 in the right rough, which is quite high given all the rain the course has taken on.