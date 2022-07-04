Luke Phillips claimed the Championship Flight of the Westwood Invitational a second time Monday afternoon, but not before Parker Payne, a rising junior at Noble High School, put on an absolute show.
Apparently, there are short games and then there’s the 16-year-old Payne’s short game.
“By my count, it was 10 putts in the last 11 holes,” Phillips said.
Payne made up six strokes between Nos. 13 and 17 and, after both made 5 1/2 footers for par on No. 18, leaving each at 10-under par 200 after 54 holes, the tournament that has taken place at Westwood Park Golf Course each July Fourth Weekend the last 47 years was treated to its first Championship Flight playoff since 2009, when Sam Powell topped Clark Collier.
Beginning at the par 5 first hole, each player was chipping with their third stroke.
Phillips, off the back right fringe about 80 feet from the hole, chipped to 10 feet. Payne, about 30 feet and 20 from green’s edge, lipped out his eagle chip for the win, after which Phillips made his 10-footer, extending the playoff.
At the par 3 second, Phillips hit to seven feet, while Payne, adrenaline running, flew the green, nearly kicking to the third tee box.
Payne pitched long, leading to a short chip and a bogey 4, giving Phillips two putts to prevail.
He only needed one.
It was a better finish than he figured he might get.
“Parker’s short game was just unbelievable,” Phillips said. “The last 10 or 11 holes, chipping and putting, he was just on fire.”
Going par, birdie on Nos. 13 and 14, Parker closed Phillips lead from six strokes to four.
At No. 16, a par 5, Phillips second shot was a pitch back to the fairway, while Payne's was a 175-yard approach to about 15 feet, just off the green.
Payne chipped in for eagle, Phillips failed to get up and down and the difference was a stroke.
At the long par 3 17th, Phillips came up short, chipped over the sand to about 20 feet and two-putted for bogey.
Payne’s approach flew the green, kicking hard and right, eventually coming to rest a whopping 65-yards from the hole. But after a fantastic pitch and a short putt, both were tied at 10-under par.
“After the first seven holes, I started playing a lot better,” Payne said. “I only made one bogey after that and that was because I went out of bounds [on the par 5 12th].”
Both serious golfers, Payne has already won and finished runner-up his first two tries at the Class 5A state tournament, and next week at Lincoln Park in Oklahoma City he’ll try qualifying for the OGA’s state amateur before resuming his junior golf schedule.
Phillips, an accountant, will try reaching the state amateur via the qualifier at Bailey Ranch, in Owasso, before eventually heading to Little Rock, Arkansas, hoping to qualify for the U.S. Mid-Amateur.
Nonetheless, both admitted feeling pressure trying to win at Westwood.
“You’ve got all these people watching,” Phillips said. “I mean, I don’t usually have people watching me when I play golf.”
“I’ve never really felt nervous in this tournament,” Payne said. “But I tell you what, on 17 and 18, I felt all the weight and on the playoff holes as well.”
Phillips reached the playoff after rounds of 61-68-71. Payne, the only player in the 60s every day, shot 64-67-69.
Joel Driver placed third at 3-under 217.
At 1-under 209, Christian McAllister finished fourth, a stroke in front of defending champion Bryan Vahlberg and Gage Gibson.
Masters Flight
Nate Champeau and Tony Woods might have gone to playoff themselves, though two late bogeys from Woods allowed Champeau to win on time.
Champeau finished at 1-over-par 211 after shooting 67-71-73. Woods finished at 213, shooting 72-70-71.
Trey Maddox was another stroke back at 214.
First Flight
Rusty Barfield’s big charge wasn’t quite enough to keep 36-hole leader John Willeford from victory.
Barfield fired off a 67 to finish at 220, but that was still three strokes short of Willeford, who who shot 71-72-74 for a 217 total.
Second Flight
Gary Jones finished with a 79, good for a 228 total, four strokes better than Chuck Williams, the only other player in the flight to post three rounds in the 70s.
Third Flight
Amon Rowe’s 234 total after rounds of 79-76-70 was good enough to clip Chase Schwabe by two strokes and Troy Williams by four.
Fourth Flight
The only division to adjust for handicaps, Collin Imhoff prevailed with three rounds that graded out at 12-under 198, two strokes better than Hayden Vernia.
Chuck Powell and Robert Castleberry, six strokes back of Vernia, tied for third.