Grace Lyons has seen a lot during her Oklahoma tenure.
The super senior has been a reliable player since she arrived as a freshman in 2019. She’s started 208 games since then, emerging as a standout shortstop while developing as a real weapon at the plate.
Now, she enters the 2023 season as the Sooners’ team captain and longest-tenured player.
“It's exciting to sit back and think of what's happened but also look forward and just be super excited for this season,” Lyons said during Monday’s media day. “(We’ve) got an awesome group, a new group, and it's just really cool to be in a leadership position to where I can try to make the best impact I can on these young ones and then ones who are going to step into a leadership role next year when I'm gone."
The Sooners, coming off back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022, again have high expectations entering this season. A big reason for that is Lyon’s return.
Lyons had her best offensive season in 2022, posting career highs in batting average (.401), runs (67), hits (71), home runs (23), RBIs (70) and slugging percentage (.864). Developing as an offensive player has been important to Lyons, and she played a pivotal role last season on the nation’s top offense.
“I’ve watched more film as the years went on,” Lyons said. “I was able to just learn more about how to go into an at-bat to lead myself to the best chance of success. So [it was] a lot of work kind of outside the field to prepare for that and just to allow my game to grow offensively.”
She’s also feeling healthy entering the season despite undergoing offseason surgery to fix a shoulder impingement. The Sooners took it slow with her recovery, and Lyons said she’s good to go for the team’s season opener at the Mark Campbell Invitational on Thursday.
“She’s all-in,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “Looks great at shortstop, as usual. Hitting the ball hard. I see her picking up exactly where she left off.”
While playing a significant offensive role, Lyons will also be leading an infield group that has a mix of familiar and new faces.
Jana Johns and Taylon Snow, who played first and third base, respectively, departed during the offseason. But junior Tiare Jennings returns to her position at second base alongside Lyons.
The two-time NFCA First Team All-American recorded 87 RBIs and 29 home runs last season, and her return provides a veteran presence alongside Lyons.
“I think it’s been kind of cool to grow with Tiare and learn each other as we go,” Lyons said. “Middle infielders are one of your most important leaders on the field just because you’re relaying things to the outfield and you want to be able to be behind your pitcher."
Arizona State transfer Cydney Sanders is a prime candidate to replace Johns as the Sooners’ first baseman. The sophomore started all 54 games at first baseman last season for the Sun Devils and was one of three finalists for NFCA National Freshman of the Year.
However, the starter at third base remains unclear. Junior Alyssa Brito, who started in left field for much of last season, could be the starter at third when the Sooners take the field against No. 16 Duke on Thursday.
“The newcomers are stepping in, whether they are on the team and finding a new position or they’re transfers," Lyons said. "Everyone’s kind of on the same page. We just want to blend together and be on the same page in how we kind of run the infield. It’s meshing very well.”
Either way, it’ll be Lyons leading the group. And she’s confident she’ll end her last season on the right note.
“There's so many opportunities just for a last impact on the field, off the field. And I'm just excited to kind of finish strong with this group. Because this is one of the most talented groups I've been a part of, so it's a great group to finish off with.”
