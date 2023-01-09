Injuries have taken a toll on the Oklahoma City Thunder, particularly on their front court players.
That could provide an opportunity for Jaylin Williams.
With Aleksej Pokusevski, Ousmane Dieng and Jeremiah Robinson-Early dealing with multi-week injuries, the Thunder have turned to the rookie forward for crucial minutes off the bench.
It is a notable adjustment for the second-round rookie, who’s spent much of the season with the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder’s G-League team.
In the first 34 games of the Thunder’s season, Williams played in just seven games, totaling 61 minutes. In his last four games, that’s clearly changed — he’s played 70 minutes during that span.
In his first seven games with the Thunder, Williams averaged 2.3 rebounds and one assist in 8.7 minutes. In his past four games, that’s jumped to 17.5 minutes, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists.
The injury bug even hit Williams, who suffered an injury on Jan. 5 against Orlando that also kept him out the following night against Washington.
But Williams now is back, and there's reason to be confident he can make an impact based on his performances with the Blue this season.
Williams dominated in 11 games with the Blue, averaging 14.1 points on 62.4 percent shooting, 8.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
With the Blue, Williams flashed playmaking abilities that drew comparisons to former Thunder big man Nick Collinson. This was highlighted in his last Blue game, where he collected his first career triple-double of 21 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists.
“He kind of does that by nature and we use that as a strength of his,” Blue head coach Kam Woods said about Williams’ facilitating on Nov. 25. “If you move or cut around him, he has a great feel as a passer and as a connector for our offense.”
During the draft process, Williams’ passing was a noted strength. NBA draft expert Sam Vecenie recognized this in his draft guide when profiling the Arkansas forward.
“He’s also an outstanding passer for a big. Probably the best short-roll passer in the class out of ball screens,” Vecenie wrote in July. “Processes the game quickly and makes the right play almost immediately upon the catch.”
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman often used Williams as a facilitator on offense in his final collegiate season.
“For a lot of years, sitting in (NBA Draft) rooms, the two skills that are most relatable (and) that transfer are rebounding and passing… I think he’s going to be able to do that same thing at the NBA level as a passer,” Musselman told The Transcript. “I think, in time, people are going to find out he’s one of the best passing big men in the NBA – even as a rookie.”
However, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey handling the bulk of the playmaking responsibilities this season, there haven't been many opportunities for Williams to show that part of his game with the Thunder.
In his first seven games, Williams averaged just 16.4 passes and 2.1 potential assists a game, per NBA stats. Those numbers have jumped to 31.8 passes and 2.8 potential assists in Williams’ last four games, which featured his first three starts of the season.
More opportunities on the floor could help Williams gain the confidence he showed at Arkansas.
“We felt like he had as many point guard skills as anybody on our team,” Musselman said, “which is why we ran our offense through him either at the elbows, as a trigger man or through the trail spot in our early offense or our secondary break. As a sophomore on a really good team, he was one of our best passers and decision-makers with the ball in his hands.”
Despite it being just the third full month of his rookie season, the next few weeks could be crucial for Williams.
This will be Williams’ first chance, and possibly one of only a few, to prove he belongs in the NBA. As a second-round pick, his importance to the Thunder is not on the same level as fellow rookies Holmgren, Dieng and Jalen Williams, who were all picked in the lottery.
This isn’t new territory for Williams though, as he managed to play his way up the depth chart in Arkansas and earned a starting spot in his sophomore season.
Musselman does see some similarities between Williams’ current situation and what he went through between his freshman and sophomore seasons at Arkansas as he graduated from a bench player to a starter.
“The big thing in the NBA is you’ve always got to stay ready,” Musselman said. “That’s just the name of the game is always being ready when called upon. I know how mentally dialed in Jaylin is in being ready. I think he’ll make another huge leap.”
For now, Williams will likely get a chance to get compete against NBA talent. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault confirmed he’ll be a fixture in the rotation for the foreseeable future.
“It’s a great opportunity to take a look at him,” Daigneault said on Dec. 31. “He's a guy that played Summer League and played training camp, but he's played a lot of Blue minutes up until this point and we want to see what we have there. There's no better way to do it than with a real NBA run.”
