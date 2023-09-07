Typically one of the unsung heroes of the defense, it’s not often a nose tackle is able to have the kind of impact that Norman North’s Issac Morgan had in the Crosstown Clash.
The senior made 14 tackles in the season opener. Timberwolves head coach Justin Jones called it “unheard of.”
That kind of performance is exactly what Norman North will need heading into its first road game of the season on Friday at 7 p.m.. Edmond Santa Fe will offer a completely new challenge from the Tigers due to their ability to play physical up front and dominate the line of scrimmage.
The Wolves showed that physicality in a season-opening win over Jenks last week.
“We’ve got to match that intensity,” Jones said. “We’ve got to fit right and we’ve got to have great team defense like we did last week.”
Edmond Santa Fe ran for over 275 yards and jumped out to an early 13-point lead. After a late Trojan run, the Wolves needed a blocked field goal in the closing seconds to secure a 27-26 win.
It was a statement win for the Wolves coming off a frustrating 1-9 campaign in 2022.
They still gave several teams a tough test, including Norman North (28-20). The Wolves didn’t just catch lightning in a bottle in its season-opener, either.
Edmond Santa Fe was a playoff team in 2021 and went all the way to the state title game in 2020.
“We’ve got to establish the run game earlier in the game than we did last week,” Jones said. “Last week we did it in the second half and need to do it from the jump. A great matchup for us, I think this is a really good opponent.”
Edmond Santa Fe offensive lineman Josh Aisosa recently committed to Oklahoma, joining defensive lineman Bergin Kysar. Jones said he thinks junior running back Demarius Robinson is among the best running backs in the state.
Jones is confident in his defensive line led by Morgan, Finn Smith and Garrison Utley.
“Our defensive line is really athletic,” Jones said. “They play with relentless effort.”
Offensively the Timberwolves are coming off a slow start to the Crosstown Clash. They only scored once in the first half before grinding out some late touchdowns in a 21-0 win.
In addition to replacing last year’s starting quarterback, they also are without star running back Chapman McKown.
“Overall for the first game I’m happy with the performance,” Jones said. “I thought there was a lot of teaching tape that we got. A lot of lessons that we can learn from it, which is what you want when you’ve got inexperienced guys.”
