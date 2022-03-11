Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk didn’t want to compare her team’s performance Friday to their previous outing against Kansas last weekend.
But there were a few key differences between the two games that helped turn the tide for the Sooners, and it started with the second quarter.
In the last meeting, the Sooners never fully recovered after the Jayhawks outscored them 26-12 in the second quarter, losing by six points. The Sooners flipped the script Friday, outscoring the Jayhawks 25-11.
The Sooners were great offensively in the quarter, making 10-of-18 shots from the floor while adding four 3-pointers. But it was the defense that set the tone, as they held the Jayhawks to 2-of-9 shooting.
“We were just trying to be us and we know that if we’re us, that it’s enough,” OU guard Taylor Robertson said. “That was prime Oklahoma basketball. Offensively and defensively, both sides of the ball, we were just being us…
It was particularly crucial given the Sooners’ lackluster performance to start the game, when the Jayhawks opened on a 13-3 run. But that second quarter made up for it, and the Sooners led by 13 points at halftime.
“I think we were able to just do what we do,” OU forward Madi Williams said. “I think we… in ourselves and be the aggressors in that quarter. We got to feel out how the game would be in the first quarter. That’s what we took from that, and we were able to just come out..
They never relented after that second quarter, using that momentum to secure an 80-68 win over Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.
There was a couple of other key differences, too. They got a completely different performance from Kelbie Washington.
The Norman native struggled in the last outing against Kansas. She committed seven turnovers and only recorded one assist while shooting just 2-of-9 from the floor.
But Washington proved to be a much-needed spark plug Friday. She scored all seven of her points in the first quarter, which helped the Sooners dig out of that first-quarter hole.
By the time the game ended, she added five assists, three rebounds and made 3-of-5 shot attempts.
“I thought Kelbie came in [and] she was aggressive,” Baranczyk said. “She does that… She's so fast. She can set people up. I thought her mindset was incredible. I thought her energy was incredible, and we needed that.
“We don't come back in that game if we don't have that.”
The Sooners also held a massive rebounding advantage, outboarding the Jayhawks 53-41 while snagging 18 offensive rebounds. The Sooners held a much smaller advantage in the previous outing, 47-46.
The Sooners had six players record five rebounds or more and were led by 11 from Williams.
“I thought Madi did a great job of being able to set that tone in terms of rebounding for us,” Baranczyk said. “And I thought offensively I thought we did a much better job — and here I went and said I didn't compare from one game to the next — but I thought we did a much better job this time of being able to crash [the glass] and get back in terms of transition.
“We just wanted to be aggressive today. And we know we're outsized pretty much in every game we play, so we have to rebound by committee, and I thought we did that.”
Williams finished with 19 points and seven assists, while Robertson recorded 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
The Sooners move on to play the winner of Baylor and Texas Tech tomorrow at 2:30 p.m.
Friday marked the Sooners’ first Big 12 tournament win since 2016, and it was also the first for the senior duo of Williams and Robertson.
“We're just gonna keep going,” Williams said. “And this is great and all that we got our first win, but we’ve got a bigger goal, and that's to get that trophy out in the hallway. So we're just gonna keep being us and keep pushing.”