It’s only been three games, but Norman High senior Mikayla Parks has already given her team a spark.
The Kansas State commit made her season debut last week after dealing with an ACL injury that kept her out of 18 games. But rather than fully bring her back, NHS coach Frankie Parks, also Mikayla’s father, has opted to focus on slowly integrating her back into the lineup, largely playing her in second and fourth quarters.
It’s not just about helping her adjust to being back on the floor, however. Frankie said that having a dynamic two-way player coming off the bench has given the team a new weapon heading into the closing stretch of the season.
Mikayla’s impact has been hard to ignore.
In a runaway 70-41 win over Stillwater Tuesday, she entered the game to start the second quarter and immediately came away with a steal and drew a foul. Parks would go on to get another steal midway through the quarter, this time leading to a fast break layup
The crowd, which had been mostly quiet during the blowout victory, erupted.
“For me, they had their starters out there on the floor to close the quarter,” Frankie said on Tuesday. “Well, then we’re gonna bring in a couple of kids that play at a high level, and I think that made a big difference for us today. I brought those two (Mikayla and Keeley Parks) in off the bench, and defensively those two did what they were supposed to do right away.”
‘You can definitely feel it’
An audible buzz takes over whatever arena the Tigers are playing in as soon as Mikayla checks into the game.
It makes sense. She’s been an important piece of Norman High’s success over the past four seasons.
“When you go out there and your team is cheering for you and the fans are cheering for you, that just shows the effect that you have on those people,” Frankie said. “And she has that effect on them because she’s dedicated herself to the program the last four years.”
Mikayla has noticed it, too. The senior said she often finds herself getting chills when she hears her name announced as she checks into the game.
“You can definitely feel it,” she said.
A three-year starter coming into her senior season, Parks was a key contributor on both of the Tigers’ state championship teams in 2019 and 2021.
She has developed a deadly outside scoring game and also has the ability to take on defenders off the dribble. On the other end, she’s able to lock down defensively and become a nightmare for opposing ball handlers on a team that often tries to bait their opponents into making a mistake.
“She’s our rock,” Frankie said. “She’s the one that’s been here the last four years, she’s that senior that everybody looks to. She brings the energy and she’s just a consummate teammate.
On Tuesday, Park’s two-way playmaking ability was on full display down the stretch. She sat on the bench in the third quarter before returning to start the fourth — where she went three for three from behind the arc to finish the game with 14 points.
During the opening stretch of the fourth quarter, she scored seven points in two consecutive possessions when she hit her first 3-pointer of the game and then followed it up with a four-point-play when she was fouled on her next attempt.
“I think that was the best game I’ve played since my return,” Parks said. “That was definitely the most normal game and (I was) starting to feel [like] myself again.”
Making a dramatic return
A day before tipoff, Frankie confirmed that she would be returning for the Crosstown Clash against cross-town rival Norman North last Friday.
Mikayla first learned from her father that she would be able to play several days earlier. Frankie had previously been adamant during the offseason that he didn’t want her to risk further injury during her senior season. Her sister, Keeley, also was given the green light to play in the game after missing time due to her own ACL injury.
“Obviously, health was the number one priority at the time,” Frankie said. “Because of their progression throughout the last month — visiting with doctors and so forth — they felt that they were 110 percent healthy and were ready to step out onto the floor and play some minutes.”
As for why the Parks family chose the program’s biggest rivalry game to make their returns? The answer has to do with the family’s relationship with the community.
“That particular game was probably a good time in a sense of they’re entrenched in this community, where they’re from,” Frankie said. “Both girls know lots of folks on both sides. It was just a good time for their return to be able to do it in front of their friends.”
Mikayla made her mark on the Clash late in the game, when she drilled a 3-pointer in front of Norman High’s bench and was met with a chorus of cheers from fans on both sides of the rivalry.
“It’s definitely been fun,” Parks said. “Especially with this team, everybody always has each other's backs, and it’s just been a very warm welcome from the community to be able to come back and play.”
The Tigers enter their final game of the regular season on Friday against Class 6A No. 14 Edmond Memorial at the NHS gym. The game will be a valuable tune-up for Norman High entering the playoffs as it works to build on the success it had this season without Parks in the lineup.
The game will also be Parks’ final home game with the Tigers.