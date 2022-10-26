In his first game back from concussion protocol, Dillon Gabriel appeared to have a goal.
Find Marvin Mims, and get him the ball.
The junior wide receiver was targeted 16 times by Gabriel in their last outing against Kansas. Mims made the most of his opportunities, turning his targets into a career-high nine receptions for 106 yards.
Mims accounted for 31 percent of Gabriel’s completions, 38 percent of his attempts and 26 percent of his passing yards.
After the game, Mims said he wasn’t sure if he’d ever been targeted that many times during his collegiate career. Against Kansas, it was a concerted effort to keep him heavily involved.
“You've got to give [Mims] the ball,” said OU tight end Brayden Willis, who also finished with more than 100 receiving yards. “He's so explosive, he's so fast, he does such great things with the ball in his hand. And he also does great things without the ball in his hand. He does a great job of blocking if anybody ever catches it. Getting him involved is imperative.
“He makes the offense go and everybody kind of goes off of him. He gets a lot of receptions, they start paying attention to him and other guys can get in as well. So it's imperative that we get him going and involved early.”
It was another example of how Mims has been the Sooners’ clear-cut No. 1 receiver in what has been a career season for him.
He leads the team in receptions (32), yards (542) and yards per catch (16.94) while adding five touchdowns. He also leads the team in targets with 57. Willis is second on the team in targets with 32.
He’s already tied his catch total from last season, and he’s on pace to far surpass his 37-reception campaign from 2020.
It’s all a product of his developing chemistry with Gabriel, who’s been more deliberate in targeting Mims compared to the Sooners’ previous quarterbacks, Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler.
While Gabriel has done a good job of spreading the ball around — 15 receivers have caught a pass this season — OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has noticed his connection growing with Mims.
“I think with every day, every week, there’s an understanding between the two that is good to see and fun to watch,” Lebby said Monday. “Those guys are on the same page. There’s great energy between Dillon and the receiver group, and especially Marv. It’s been good to see.”
Mims’ performance against Kansas was also a reminder of his importance to the team’s offense. In the Sooners’ three losses this season, Mims has combined for nine catches for 126 yards and a touchdown. In their four wins, he has 23 catches for 416 yards and four touchdowns.
Gabriel missed a good chunk of time during that span, but it was another example of something that’s been apparent since Mims arrived in Norman: when he’s heavily involved, the Sooners’ offense usually thrives.
“I think everybody is very aware of how important Marv is to us offensively and creating chunk plays and situational stuff that has given us an advantage,” Lebby said. “We’ll continue to trend that way. I don’t think that’s a surprise to anybody. I was happy for him. He’s been the same guy every day, so I was happy he was able to go out and have some success [against Kansas].”
That’ll be even more this weekend against a stout Iowa State defense. The Cyclones rank 16th nationally in passing defense and are surrendering fewer than 185 yards per game.
It’ll be a challenge, and the Sooners will need to keep Mims involved if they hope to find success.
“They’ve played really well,” Lebby said. “Defensively, they’ve given them a chance to win every single game. A ton of respect for how they play, the way they play, how well they’re coached. It’ll be a great challenge for us on the road this weekend.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.