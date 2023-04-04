There will be no shortage of eggs for the Spring Egg Hunt as Parks and Recreation staff will hide at least 6,000 of them for children.
The hunt will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Andrews Park, 201 W. Daws St.
Food trucks, music, yard games, sno cones, and pictures with the spring bunny will be offered, according to the city’s prepared release.
Parks and Recreation Manager Veronica Tracy told The Transcript the event is quite an undertaking for staff who must process the eggs and 400 pounds of candy.
“The eggs come pre-filled with toys and the candy comes on a big pallet to our park maintenance facility,” Tracy said. “Our special event supervisor along with some of our recreation part-time staff spend more than a few hours organizing the eggs and candy to be brought over to Andrews Park.”
Tracy said staff prepare the park on the event day and help the spring bunny hide the goodies just before the hunt kicks off at 6:30 p.m.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Olsen said it’s an event staff and many families look forward to every year.
“We are excited to provide a fun and safe opportunity for families to come together and celebrate the arrival of spring,” Olsen said. “We look forward to seeing the joy and excitement on the faces of children as they participate in the egg hunt and enjoy all the activities we have planned.
“Our team has been working hard to make this event a success, and we can’t wait to share it with our community.”
Children up to age 11 and of all abilities are welcome. Hunt stations will be available for children ages 2 and under, ages 3-4, ages 5-6, ages 7-8 and ages 9-11, as well as an area for children who need mobility and sensory considerations, according to a city statement.
Attendees should bring their own baskets.
“We want to ensure that every child has an opportunity to participate in the egg hunt,” Tracy said. “The accessibility section is designed to provide a safe and comfortable environment for children with special needs, and our staff will be on hand to assist these children and their families.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.