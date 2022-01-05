By Max Bryan
McMullen’s murder sentence after appeal
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Dec. 30 affirmed the life sentence of Ronald Lee McMullen, a Norman man convicted of shooting his 22-year-old daughter to death in 2017, after he appealed his sentence.
McMullen in 2019 was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for shooting his daughter in the face. The investigation into the homicide revealed McMullen had previously slapped his daughter, touched her inappropriately and encouraged her to drink heavily with him, according to a court opinion issued with the decision.
McMullen in his appeal argued the court allowed evidence of past wrongs to be shown to the court. The Court of Appeals found “neither an abuse of the trial court’s discretion nor plain or obvious error” affected the outcome of the case — the appeals court determined this evidence was offered as proof of motivation to kill his daughter.
“Experience shows that emotionally abusive, sexually charged and physically violent family and domestic relationships are all-too-common motive for homicide,” the opinion reads.
The court also determined McMullen’s claim that his daughter’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted was not likely.
McMullen additionally argued his attorneys did not adequately assist him. The Court of Appeals did not find evidence that McMullen was prejudiced against because of his attorneys’ deficiency, in accordance with federal law.
McMullen is currently serving time in Joseph Harp Correctional Center in Lexington.
