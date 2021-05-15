EDMOND — Kerry Robinson wasn’t wild about his high jump performance, but he knows he’s come a long way quickly.
Jade Robinson didn’t want to talk about how it was the last track meet of her high school life, but she’ll be all right, because it wasn’t her last track meet, period. She’s headed to Oklahoma Baptist to run for the Bison.
Tias McClarty was absolutely beaming and when you understand how he did what he did in the long jump, though he didn’t win, you’ll understand why.
Lari Migliorino didn’t get off her best leap, but she’s bound to have another chance if she wants it.
Kinley Kite didn’t finish higher than fourth place in any of her four events, but she’s just a freshman, it was the state meet and, hello, {em}she was there on Saturday and competed in four events.
The state track meet never disappoints because it only has to be about finishing first if you finish first (or maybe second). Otherwise, it can be about what comes next, about getting better, about beating an old time or and old hight or distance, or just about how you pass the baton, which in this rare case is actually literal, not metaphorical.
The Class 6A state track meet took place at Edmond Santa Fe on Saturday, and Westmoore claimed the boys championship, Jenks the girls, while neither Norman High nor Norman North cracked the top 10.
Indeed, the Timberwolves were 13th among the girls and without points in the boys chase; while the Tigers were 18th among the boys and without points in the girls chase.
Still, there were stories.
NHS’ McClarty wasn’t thrilled because he finished fourth in the whole state in the long jump, but because of how he did it.
He entered with a personal best of 21-feet, 1 1/2-inches, and here were his six Saturday jumps: 21-3, 20-6, foul, 20-2 3/4, 20-9 1/4, 22-0 1/2.
Do you see?
He set a new personal best on his first jump by an inch and a half, failed to clear the same distance four more times, then jumped longer than he’d ever jumped before by almost a foot like he was Bob Beamon in Mexico City.
“I feel great,” McClarty said. “I just wanted to contain the excitement at first. I didn’t want to seem too cocky.”
Monday’s his first day of spring football, but he may have a hard time letting track season go with a finish like that.
North’s Jade Robinson’s best finish was a fourth in the 3200 relay, teaming with Olivia Vanhootegem, Devin Jansing and Kite to cross the line in 9:42.26, which just happened to be the fastest that quartet had ever run that relay and third fastest any group had run it in North history.
“So that’s pretty cool,” Robinson said.
Robinson was hoping to “PR” in the 1600, which would have taken breaking 5:19. Instead, she finished 10th in 5:30.68, though Kite scored some points for the T-Wolves placing seventh in 5:21, so maybe baton passes at track meets can be metaphoric, too.
Kerry Robinson was not entirely happy.
The NHS junior thought he’d finish better than sixth in the high jump, in which he cleared 6-2. It was actually the very same height cleared by the Nos. 2-5 finishers, as well, all just one inch back of Broken Arrow’s Anthony Allen.
The only problem, Robinson cleared it on his third try, the others on their first or second.
Sports can be cruel.
Of course, Robinson’s been in the high-jumping game for all of six weeks, which kind of makes his jumping an inch short of a state title amazing.
“I still PR’d,” he said. “It was not enough for me.”
Thinking like that can be hard on an athlete, but it might just yield a state title this time next year, too.
Robinson regrets, too, that “natural” knee issues — “lack of calcium and stuff like that,” he said — meant he couldn’t devote the entire track season to his new event.
How does a young athlete encounter a “lack of calcium.” Well, this time last year, Robinson stood 6-1 and he now stands 6-4.
Migliorino, high jumping for North, settled for sixth, clearing 5-0, two inches short of her qualifying jump at regionals. Perhaps she’ll jump higher next spring, after volleyball season, the sport she’s already committed to play at Central Oklahoma.
No state titles for the locals, but each still has their story.
It’s the nature of the sport and the nature of the event.
Next spring, they can add to it.
