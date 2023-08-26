1. Anyone's Game
Six different teams have played in the Big 12 Championship game over the past three seasons. The game was decided on the last play for the second consecutive time. Contention for this season’s conference title is as open as it has ever been, and the winner is guaranteed a New Year’s Six Bowl appearance.
2. Heisman hype or Manning mania?
Texas has two quarterbacks that were the top-rated in the country coming out of high school. One has top 3 betting odds to win the Heisman Trophy and the other is a potentially transcendent freshman. Sounds familiar with Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams in 2021, no? While Quinn Ewers may be the starter for Week 1, his competition with Arch Manning will be one to track all season as the Longhorns look to compete for a College Football Playoff spot.
3. Sooners’ rebuild
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said the Sooners will win 10-plus games and hang a banner at the end of the year if they get better on defense. The former Clemson defensive coordinator and national champion oversaw the Sooners’ first losing season in 25 years. His regime has signed 80 new scholarship players, including 18 transfers. Will it be enough to contend?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.