If you planted vegetables in your garden or pots in early spring or summer, you are beginning to see the fruits of your labors as your produce ripens.
How and when to harvest your crops can be a challenge, especially if you are a new gardener.
Even if you didn’t plant vegetables in your own garden, a trip to any of our local farmers’ markets will leave your mouth watering for those plentiful vegetables and fruits fresh from harvesting.
So, when do you harvest, and how do you prepare your produce for the dinner table?
This week let’s talk about tomatoes, which are probably the most often grown crop in our area.
Tomatoes have been ripening in the garden ever since the weather turned warm, and getting those red beauties picked before squirrels, birds or bugs get them is always a challenge.
However, did you know that once a tomato begins to show pink, it has everything it needs to produce that wonderful homegrown flavor if you pick it pink and let it ripen on the kitchen counter?
Picking tomatoes just after they have turned is a great way to keep them from being eaten by critters or insects.
Just place them on a counter or some out-of-the-way place and let them ripen at room temperature.
Do not place them in the refrigerator, as they will not ripen, and cooling them definitely affects their flavor. Simply use the fruit as it ripens for a delicious treat in salads, sandwiches or just sliced.
Another favorite way to use your ripe tomatoes is to make salsa.
This is also a great way to use green and hot peppers as well as onions you may have in your garden. (Remember, these vegetables are all plentiful in the farmer’s market, too.)
If you don’t have a salsa recipe, there are many available on line using your computer; simply do a search for salsa recipes, and you will have many options that pop up.
My favorite family recipe for salsa is this one: Peel 4 quarts of tomatoes and place in a very large pan (to peel, just drop tomatoes in boiling water for about 20 or 30 seconds and the peels will slip right off).
Add 2 cups chopped green peppers and 2 cups chopped yellow onions.
Depending on how spicy you like your salsa, puree 1-2 cups hot peppers and add to pan.
I use jalapeños, but there are many other hot peppers that work well.
If you prefer a milder flavor, remove the seeds before pureeing the peppers.
Add 1 tablespoon sugar, 3 tablespoons salt, 3 large cloves garlic, crushed, and 1 cup of vinegar.
Cook at a low boil, stirring often with a wooden spoon to prevent sticking, until the mixture thickens to the consistency you prefer.
This usually takes a few hours. Ladle in jars and process in a water bath according to your canner’s directions.
Depending on the thickness of the mixture, this recipe should make about 6-8 pint jars of salsa.
It is great served with tortilla chips, mixed into refried beans, served on tacos or as salad dressing.
Your tomato plants will stop producing fruit when night time temperatures stay above 80 degrees, so you will experience a lull in your tomato crop during the heat of summer.
However, when the weather cools in the fall, your plants will again produce fruit and you should be able to harvest them until we get our first frost.
Enjoy this great example of nature’s bounty, the tomato.
