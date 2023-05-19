A man suspected of sexually assaulting and killing a Moore High School honors student last month was jailed Friday in Cleveland County after deputies picked him up in Illinois.
Chace Cook, 19, of Oklahoma City, is being held without bond in the Cleveland County Detention Center, records show. He was booked on complaints of rape and first-degree murder.
Reached Friday evening, Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn said he expects Moore police investigators to formally present charges to his office “first thing Monday morning.”
“I anticipate we will file first-degree murder charges Monday morning,” he told The Transcript, “and he should be arraigned on those charges Tuesday.”
Madeline Bills, 18, was murdered April 22. A senior, she was set to graduate Tuesday and had signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.
According to a court affidavit, family members found Bills dead in her bedroom, a converted pool house in the backyard of a residence she shared with two adult brothers in the 3000 block of Morning Glory Street.
“Observations made at the scene led investigators to believe the victim was also likely a victim of rape,” a Moore police detective reported. “Through interviews we learned the victim had a previous relationship with Chace Cook and she had previously informed friends she was so scared of him she planned to to sleep inside the main residence, for fear he would come to harm her.”
With the help of traffic cameras, investigators determined Cook’s vehicle was traveling within the city of Moore “approximately two miles from the victim’s residence,” on the night of April 21.
Surveillance video obtained from a neighbor of the victim showed an unknown subject climbing the victim’s fence and entering the backyard at 6:38 a.m. April 22, according to the affidavit.
“Further review of the video revealed a vehicle matching the description of of the suspect’s video drove in front of the victim’s residence at approximately 0634 hours,” the detective reported.
On April 25, police interviewed Cook, 19, who claimed he drove the vehicle to Galveston on April 23 to train to become a Navy Seal and did not return to Oklahoma until April 30, according to the affidavit.
During a search of Cook’s vehicle, police recovered his cell phone, which provided additional evidence placing him at scene, and collected a DNA sample before concluding the interview.
On May 1, Moore police issued a warrant for Cook, who was taken into custody in Chicago, according to news reports.
After Cook appeared in front of a judge and waived extradition, deputies from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Lake County, Illinois, to pick him up.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.