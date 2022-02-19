Kevin Overton was looking for redemption against Westmoore on Friday night. The Norman North shooting guard got in early foul trouble against the Jaguars when the teams played in December and was a non-factor in a lopsided win.
Overton, a senior playing in what could be his final home game, was looking to bounce back in front of a capacity crowd on hand to see former T-Wolves standout Trae Young get his jersey retired.
He didn’t disappoint.
Overton scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half, but didn’t get much support from his teammates in a 51-41 loss to end the regular season. Jeremiah Johnson struggled to make shots and finished with 13 points for the T-Wolves (16-6) who blew a 39-31 fourth-quarter lead and lost for the first time in six games.
Norman North Coach Kellen McCoy called the loss a “wake-up call. The T-Wolves play Lawton at Putnam City High School next Friday in a regional tournament game.
“It’s a good example for us to see that we just can’t come out and play any type of way and win games,” he said. “We’ve got to play the right way, we’ve got to play together, share the ball and we can’t anybody too lightly.”
Zach Hays led Westmoore (13-10) with 25 points. Evan Barber scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, when the Jaguars outscored Norman North 22-13. Barber sank two big 3-point shots during a 12-0 Westmoore run.
“It’s a good wake-up call and a reality check for them,” McCoy said. “If they don’t (play as a team) they’re going to get beat, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing against.
Asked if the ceremony for Young might have been a distraction, McCoy said “maybe.”
“But you’ve got to go play the game,” he said. “You can’t make any excuses.”
Tough regular season for girls ends on positive note
Norman North led from start to finish against the Lady Jaguars to secure their fourth win of the season, 59-50.
The T-Wolves, who scored the first nine points of the game, led 18-13 after one quarter and 32-21 at halftime behind strong shooting from Whitney Wollenberg and Brooklyn Horton. Wollenberg and Horton combined for four of the team’s six 3-point baskets.
Norman North (4-17) increased the lead to 47-27 after three quarters, but struggled to finish strong. Westmoore, behind the shooting of Dee Frost (18 points) and KK King (16 points), outscored the T-Wolves, 23-12 in the fourth quarter and pulled to within seven, 57-50.
But Hannah Fields (19 points) sank eight of nine free throws in the final two minutes to secure the win for the T-Wolves.
Coach Al Beal said his players “showed a lot of grit.”
“Every single game we played, they showed heart,” he said. “Most people say it’s a meaningless game. But we talk about every time we get on that court it means something to us. The win itself is just reward for all the hard work and diligence they put into this year.