Teachers who attended State Superintendent Ryan Walters’s speech in Norman, told The Transcript they were outraged by his comments on race, but were just as frustrated with what he didn’t say.
Walters, a Republican, focused on partisan issues, such as Critical Race Theory and President Joe Biden’s policies and his comments which critics said downplayed teaching the Tulsa Race Massacre and droned on about alleged “indoctrination” by the state and national teachers union — which Walters calls a “terrorist organization.”
A review of the entire speech revealed Walters stated the massacre should be taught, but added that he would never “tell a kid that because of your race, the color of your skin, or your gender that you are less of a person or inherently racist” and that a person’s actions should be judged. He added, “But to say it was inherent, because of their skin, is where I say that is critical race theory, you’re saying race defines a person — I reject that.”
Two educators and a rural schools advocate shared their frustrations with the The Transcript.
To one former educator, the speech came off as “canned” and “bizarre,” and partisan comments prompted him to walk out on the meeting.
On his way out, Steve Jarman thanked a lineup of parents, teachers and students who protested outside the Norman Public Library last Thursday where Walters gave a town hall meeting hosted by the Cleveland County Republican Party.
“We’ve always had to fight back,” said Jarman, a retired math teacher from Paul’s Valley. “We had the walkout of teachers in 1989, I think it was, one of the first walkouts. It’s like the teachers, honestly, are the one who have to protect it. They have to protect public education and they were there in full force. He (Walters) got a row out of a lot of them.”
President of the Oklahoma Rural Schools Coalition, Erika Buzzard-Wright, is also the president of Noble Public Schools Foundation and a trustee of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, a statewide nonprofit focused on education issues. Wright, a Norman resident and a registered Republican, said the coalition has been closely following Walters’ speeches and policies.
The coalition advocates for better education and resources for educators and students in rural Oklahoma, issues that Walters did not address in his speech last week, Wright said.
“His policies and the little discussion he’s had around it are taking us backwards,” Wright said.
Walters’s opening speech included policies such as teacher recruitment through a sign-on bonus, and improving reading and math scores, but in the same breath added that the focus of “radical left indoctrination” on gender and race have been a distraction from progress in education, a recording of the speech showed.
He fielded numerous questions on his speech, often on Critical Race Theory and the Tulsa Race Massacre, but he also acknowledged the need for mental health resources following the COVID-19 pandemic during a question and answer session.
Wright said schools are suffering from the pandemic fallout, but his administration has failed to act on the crisis even as federal funding for mental health resources to address it are drying up. Teachers are exhausted and exasperated as they try to find help for their students, especially in rural Oklahoma, Wright said.
“There’s no true discussion or vision about how we can, post COVID, really start to bring our kids back into this world where they’re achieving what we know they can,” Wright said. “We have had children take their lives. We have multiple families who have had their children in inpatient care...it’s amplified in rural areas because they don’t have access to mental health professionals.”
Former elementary school educator and Little Ax resident, Sandra Valentine attended Walters’ speech. She resigned in May from teaching.
“My biggest need the last two years was mental health support,” Valentine said. “Last year I had 13 students. The mental health support I required, I begged for and asked for … I don’t know how teachers who have bigger classrooms did it last year, because even though the year before was a lot harder, it was harder with the mental health challenges, and it was a whole other different kind of hard.”
Valentine said she has yet to hear Walters speak about the need for updated text books, some of which still show the president is Bill Clinton.
Gary Barksdale, chairman of the Cleveland County Republican Party and 35-year career teacher, told The Transcript he appreciated that Walters did mention the need for mental health resources and other policies such as a plan to offer a state teachers union not affiliated with the national educators union.
Barksdale said he could recall when he was forced to support the national union until the state passed the Right to Work law, which meant he could opt out.
“I was being extorted during my first years as an educator to pay for policies that I did not agree with,” Barksdale said. “And that’s extortion.”
He also indicated he had “less than a 20-hour notice to put this thing on,” and that was “why it was scheduled at the library and not a private venue,” he said. “I think that the occurrence at the library probably helped him out.”
Barksdale said protestors proved an attempt by the “left” to pursue an indoctrination agenda.
“It substantiated with his base what he’s said has been going on all along with indoctrination of the left,” he said. “There was a guy who tried to bring a bull horn, banners and signs and everything else.”
Active member of the local party in Norman, Rarchar Tortorello, said he was displeased to see education become partisan. Barksdale and Wright appeared with Tortorello on his podcast, city sentinel, to discuss Walters speech and his performance.
“Our children are not a political battleground but our shared responsibility and most precious resource,” Tortorello. “I would like to emphasize the importance of setting aside partisan politics when it comes to education and child protection. These issues transcend political lines and speak to the very core of our societal values.”
