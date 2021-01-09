Shout out to the Cleveland County Health Department! Yesterday, we received our first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Sooner Mall. From start to finish, the vaccination experience was incredibly organized, efficient, and easy to navigate. After making our appointment, we received emails reminding us of our appointment time and giving us specific instructions for the day of our vaccine. We arrived at the mall at 11:20, our appointment was for 11:30 and we were on our way home at 11:55! Not only was the process extremely organized, but all the employees and volunteers who were working were pleasant and helpful. At the time of check-in, we were given our appointment for the second dose. Thank you CCHD for making this experience positive and easy!
Brad & Suzie Price
NORMAN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.