The long-awaited Emergency Communications and Operations Center is set to become a reality after the Norman City Council approved a controversial funding source.
The city will allocate $9.5 million of $22 million the city will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act, but may use other funds which could become available in the coming year.
From talk of the hopeful project in 2014 to realization, the project has had several hurdles to overcome. Since 2015, the city has tried to fund the project with two bonds and two rounds of federal pandemic relief funds. Concerned residents favored using Coronavirus Aid Relief and Recovery Act funds and ARPA funds for people in housing crises or other situations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to interim guidelines for ARPA funds, the project qualifies as an expenditure, the city’s legal staff have said during several meetings, The Transcript has reported.
The EOC will house dispatch services, information technology, a traffic management system and a command center during disaster crises. The proposed 19,800 square foot building will be hardened to withstand an EF4 tornado.
The Transcript reviewed the history of the project from the initial design to a construction timeline.
Despite appearing on a bond debt disclosure document dated March 5, 2021, which mentioned the EOC under a 2008 general obligation bond for municipal complex renovations, it was not part of the planned remodel of the Norman Police Department until after voters reapproved the half-cent Public Safety Sales Tax in 2014, city records show. An EOC was not listed on the ballot ordinance in 2008. Voters adopted the first PSST in 2008, the same year the municipal complex renovation bonds were voter approved.
The 2008 general obligation bonds were not issued until Aug. 1, 2020, City Financial Services Director Anthony Francisco said. Delays in issuing the funds were due to a domino effect, as a key project put to voters on a separate ballot in 2008 did not pass — a new library. The library, then located within the municipal complex, would have to be empty before other renovations could begin.
Following voter approval of the Norman Forward Sales Tax in 2015, a new library was built in 2019 and paved the way for renovations to start, The Transcript reported.
Part of a $22.5 million Norman Municipal Authority revenue bond package in 2015 set aside $6.5 million for the EOC. After an initial design was completed in late 2017, the cost exceeded the revenue, said Francisco. The bond used sales tax revenue anticipated in the PSST as collateral.
Other projects planned in the bond package were more urgent, as the EOC was set aside. Of $22.5 million budgeted, two projects were more important and were completed first: $15 million for a new Radio Communications System and $1 million for a fire apparatus. Francisco said after a two-year delay to complete the radio system, the city saved $1 million from the project and set it aside for the EOC at the council’s direction.
“Due to growing failures in the older system, the radio project was the higher priority for continuity of services across the city,” said NPD Captain Brent Barbour. “Moving the old radio system into a new facility would have also created operational concerns that are largely resolved with the new system. After several delays, the radio project was substantially completed earlier this year.”
The EOC faced redesign as the funding for it became a moving target. In 2019 the city was forced to compromise the EOC design to fit the funding. Existing funds would reduce the 27,543 square foot proposed project to 12,000 square feet. The initial design recommended 31,665 square feet by 2038, Barbour told The Transcript last year.
“During this process the design team determined to best serve our community, the structure would need to be at least 19,700 square feet [and] fully hardened,” Barbour said at the time. “The value to build this structure is estimated at $14.5 million.”
There was no point in building a 12,000 square foott facility with $6.5 million, stakeholders surmised.
“In fall of 2019, after further evaluation with the Public Safety Sales Tax Oversight Committee and other city partners, it was determined that it was not possible to build a safe, functional and adequate facility with available funds,” Barbour said.
Ahead of a general obligation bond package scheduled for August 2020, the council paid for additional schematic design work in June, The Transcript reported. Francisco said it was necessary to bring the design up to “full scope” in anticipation of a successful bond election.
After the bond failed to pass, the PSST committee had its eye on other money by November. Members of the PSST committee asked the council to at least set aside $3 million left over in Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act funds. The council declined, The Transcript reported.
When the council proposed to use ARPA funds, citizens objected during a May 25 meeting and asked the council to use the funding for other more direct needs that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as solutions for the unhoused and underemployed, The Transcript reported.
During the July 16-17 annual city council retreat, the council asked City Manager Darrel Pyle to see if other law enforcement agencies would financially partner on either the construction costs or lease space for dispatch to offset costs. At the July 28 meeting, Pyle reported that those efforts failed.
Moore Police Chief Todd Gibson said despite discussions to partner for dispatch services with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, no agreement has been reached. Moore has its own EOC, built in 2014.
Opposing councilors during the July 28 meeting wanted more time to consider the funding of an EOC and prepare a detailed list of ARPA fund expenditures after the interim guidelines are finalized. The city’s legal staff has said those are not expected to substantially change.
Ward 1 Brandi Studley had other priorities for the funds, such as homeless solutions. Despite stating support for the project, she voted no on the decision to use ARPA funds. Ward 4 Lee Hall asked fellow councilors to delay the decision until a more detailed list of uses for ARPA could be reviewed at an August meeting, despite the council having set goals which included ARPA funding for the EOC the retreat. Ward 2 Lauren Schueler also voted no.
Mayor Breea Clark led the yes vote charge when she told councilors that Norman has a habit of building projects short of their long term needs, and she refused to do it again. While Ward 7 Stephen Holman was absent, he supported the use of the funds during the retreat. The remaining councilors carried the 5-3 votes needed to adopt it.
Barbour said early estimates could see a ground breaking in 6-9 months, with completion following 12-18 later.