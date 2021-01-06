Health Department needs to reach larger audience
I was surprised to learn that the COVID vaccine was distributed Tuesday at the Sooner Mall. As a member of a high risk group, over 65 and ill, I am eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase 2. Unfortunately I was completely unaware of the distribution.
According to the Transcript, the Health Department is looking to reach a bigger audience, and spread vaccine and clinic information in ways other than just through social media.
I’m truly shocked that the Health Department makes the assumption that everyone has, or wants social media. Is one’s life less precious if one does not have Facebook? Perhaps the Department might also use newspapers, radio or television next time it wants to reach a larger audience and might also use some lead time in making the announcement.
MICHAEL GOLDEN
Norman
