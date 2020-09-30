WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 30, 7:30PM

PART I OF THE HEALTH CARE IN OKLAHOMA SERIES

Medicaid Expansion “Next Steps to Implementing SQ802” with Patti Davis, President/CEO

Oklahoma Hospital Association

In June 2020, Oklahomans approved SQ802 which authorizes Medicaid expansion. Legislators have a year to put this in place. What will the impact of Medicaid Expansion be on our Health Care system? Join us to hear Patti Davis talk about the implementation and impact of SQ802,

