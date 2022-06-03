Thanks to The Well’s partnership with Pioneer Library System, various library branches throughout Cleveland County have been bringing family-friendly programing to our newest county facility.
An upcoming free class at the The Well, 210 S. James Garner Ave., Norman, is Love and Logic, a class that focuses teaching parents, grandparents and other caregivers to help children develop personal responsibility, self-control and good decision-making skills. Caregivers will learn how to foster positive relationships with their children.
The class is slated for 1 p.m., on Saturday, June 11 at The Well. Sign up online at
https://thewellok.org/all-classes/love-and-logic-parenting-class/.
“The class is in partnership with Restore Behavioral Health of Norman. They are teaching a one-hour class for us,” said Information Services Manager Kirsten Walker who works out of the Southwest Oklahoma City Library branch. “We are providing this class as part of a grant through the Oklahoma Department of Libraries and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. They provide the money, and then we do classes throughout the community on health literacy issues.”
While the class is for adults, Walker said PLS doesn’t want anyone to miss out on the information because they can’t find a babysitter. There will be a table of quiet activities for children during the program. Children that attend with their parents must remain under their parent or guardian’s supervision in the room at all times.
“We want to reach as many people in Cleveland County as possible so we’re doing this at The Well and then again at the South OKC Pioneer Library Branch,” Walker said.
Restore Kids Director Christy McGee of Restore Norman will lead the class at The Well. McGee is a licensed professional counselor for children.
“Love and Logic makes parenting fun again,” McGee said. “Being kind and empathetic with your children will give your child a safe place to handle consequences of their choices. The mistakes they make while they are young are opportunities for them to learn responsibility and gain self-confidence. As they solve their own problems, the parent is there rooting them on and supporting them along the way.”
McGee has worked with children, teenagers, and adults in schools, private practice, and at Central Oklahoma Community Mental Health Center in Norman.
“There are skills and techniques a parent can learn to stay cool headed and not get in a power struggle with the child,” she said. “That is what the class details over seven class sessions. This presentation will be an overview of the program and the benefits of taking the class. I will have handouts and some tools they can use right away.”
Love and Logic is a research-driven, whole-child philosophy founded in 1977 by Jim Fay and Foster W. Cline, M.D.
The Love and Logic approach to parenting is about building caring and respectful relationships where parents know that love can mean setting and enforcing limits with compassion and empathy. Under this model, children learn that quality of life depends on the quality of the choices we make.