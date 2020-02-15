Third Moore High School student dies after Feb. 3 hit-and-run

A third Moore High School student — senior Kolby Crum — has died nearly two weeks after a fatal hit-and-run near the school.
Crum's friends and family announced his death Saturday morning via Facebook, where they have been posting updates on his condition since Feb. 3.
"It is with immeasurable grief and sorrow that we share that Kolby left his earthly home to finish his race in heaven this morning," Saturday's post reads. "He impacted the lives around him in positive ways every day. He is so loved by so many and will be deeply missed. Please pray for peace that surpasses all understanding for his family and friends as they grieve the tremendous and devastating loss of this precious young man."
Crum is the third Moore High School student athlete to die after the Feb. 3 hit-and-run that also injured three other students. As track and cross country athletes ran near the school that day, 57-year-old Max Leroy Townsend drove into some of the runners at 65-70 miles per hour.
Moore High School senior Rachel Freeman died at the scene, while sophomore Yuridia Martinez died the next morning in the hospital. Three other students — Joseph White, Shiloh Hutchison and Ashton Baza — were injured, but have been released from the hospital over the last two weeks.
Even after Crum was hit and severely injured, he told students at the scene who were attempting to administer CPR that they should focus on other victims first, Moore Public Schools Superintendent Robert Romines said last week.
According to the "Prayers for Kolby" Facebook page, Crum sustained a traumatic brain injury, collapsed lungs and some broken bones, and suffered several strokes while hospitalized. A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover his medical expenses.
Townsend has already been charged with two counts of manslaughter, two counts of leaving the scene of a fatality accident, four counts of driving under the influence causing great bodily harm and five counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.
Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn said Saturday that his office will file another manslaughter count against Townsend.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," Mashburn said. "We don't want them to worry about the legal process and that we'll do what is necessary."
Police at the scene indicated that Townsend had "several" indicators that he was intoxicated at the time of the incident.
Transcript News Editor Tim Farley contributed to this article.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.