Editor, The Transcript
The storming of our Nation’s Capital building on January 6, 2021 is a reflection of a certain anti-government element of America. Some form mobs and some act in small groups or alone. The Murrah Building bombing is an example. The uprising in Michigan attempting to kidnap the Governor is another.
Our system of democracy tolerates these individuals until we elect deranged leadership that supports their cause. Such leadership emboldens these individuals causing them to attack the very system that allows them to exist. The old saying, “they bite the hand that feeds them” is certainly true.
Our democracy tolerates disagreements to a point. There were many signs that this mob uprising was imminent. President Trump, and the Republican Party, tolerance of Proud Boys, White Supremacist, and other hate groups only embolden these groups to act. I include the Republican Party because Trump categorically accuses Democrats for everything that went wrong during his Administration. It is only appropriate that I give Republicans equal time using the same standards.
Our democracy tolerates disagreements through peaceful demonstrations and freedom of speech among other methods. When the demonstrations are no longer peaceful they can deteriorate into actions like occurred at our Nation’s Capital. One simple solution to eliminating these mob type actions begins with electing leadership that endorses our Constitution and form of democracy. President Trump exhibited lack of respect for our governmental system from the beginning. He wanted to act like a mob boss so famous in the Mafia. His actions incited those who are anti-government.
Our America has methods of controlling these situations. It begins with leadership that endorses our Constitution and form of democracy. It applies not only to the President but to every individual elected to serve the people including all levels of government. This requires every citizen to stay informed and involved.
If we voted for Trump or his congressional supporters we are responsible for what happened on January 6 to some degree. His actions since losing the election were a call to arms for the dissidents. They responded by invading our Nation’s Capital and disrupting the electoral college certifying process. This is a lesson we need to remember.
Richard C. Hall
NORMAN
