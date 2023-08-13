Sophomore wide receiver Brenen Thompson knew making the decision to transfer between rival schools wasn’t going to be easy.
Coming out of the 2022 recruiting class, Thompson was the 22nd highest rated wide receiver in the country when he chose to stay in his home state and commit to Texas. He appeared in nine games as a freshman, but registered just one catch for 32 yards.
Thompson grew in the small town of Spearman, Texas, located in the panhandle with a population of 3,087. Even though Thompson stayed in state, he wasn’t close to home.
The drive from Spearman to Austin is over eight hours. Meanwhile, it’s just over four hours to Norman.
Being able to play closer to home played a role in his decision to transfer to Oklahoma this spring.
“This was more of a college town,” Thompson said at OU’s local media day. “This is more of who I am — a country boy in a small town. Austin was big, bright, you know? This is me.”
Thompson missed all of spring practices and has only been in Norman for a short time. Even still, he estimates that he’s done more fishing and hunting this summer in Oklahoma than he did in an entire year in Austin.
“I’ve had multiple guys come to me and ask to go fish and I’ve gladly taken all of them,” he said. “That’s just what I like to do.”
The explanation for why a 5-9, 155-pound receiver from a 3A high school was so highly touted coming out of college comes down to one word — speed.
Thompson was a state champion in the 200 meters. This past spring, he didn’t participate in Texas’ spring practices while he competed on the Longhorns’ track and field team.
He also played all over the football field in high school — returning kicks, receiving, running and even throwing.
He finished with 2,280 rushing yards, 1,182 passing yards, 1,196 receiving yards and over 1,500 returning yards during his high school career, while scoring 68 total touchdowns.
Coming from an up-tempo offensive scheme in high school, Thompson said he’s excited to get to work in OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s system.
“I feel pretty comfortable,” Thompson said. “I’m here to do my job, I’m here to be efficient and I’m here to win championships.”
The Sooners’ receiving corps needed to find a big addition in the transfer portal and they ended up getting two. Oklahoma returns just 33% of its receiving production from last season.
Michigan’s Andrel Anthony announced his decision to transfer to Oklahoma after the end of last season. Thompson’s decision came three months later.
Thompson said they’ve already found time to go fishing together.
“He’s a young guy that’s got a lot of ball ahead of him,” Lebby said. “So he needs to have a great fall camp just like everybody else. But a dynamic guy that can get down the field and go make plays.”
