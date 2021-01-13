Need to know
With a 3-pointer midway through the first quarter Wednesday night, Lu Dort continued his impressive outside shooting to start this season.
Dort has made a 3-pointer in all 11 games this season, and has made two or more in seven games. Dort finished the game against the Lakers shooting 3 of 6 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Dort leads the team in 3-pointers made with 24, and also leads the team in 3-point shooting percentage at 44%.
For comparison, Dort made 30 3-pointers in his 36 regular season appearances last season on 30% shooting.
It’s unlikely Dort will continue this hot streak for the remainder of the regular season. But if his improved outside shot is real, the Thunder may have finally found the answer to its search for a shooting guard.
Notable • Schroder returns: It was the second significant homecoming for the Thunder this season on Wednesday.
Dennis Schroder, who spent two seasons in OKC before being traded to the Lakers in the offseason, made his return to Chesapeake Energy Arena.
While the Thunder PA acknowledged Schroder’s return during the starting lineup introductions, the Thunder opted not to play fake crowd noise as they did for Steven Adams’ return. Some Thunder staffers were heard clapping when Schroder was introduced.
Schroder finished with 14 points, five rebounds and five assists.
• Home woes: Oklahoma City’s loss drops the Thunder to 0-5 at home this season. The Thunder now sit at 5-6 overall on the season.
The Thunder have two more home games before heading back on the road. The Thunder are 5-1 on the road this season.
Next Former Thunder coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls visit Oklahoma City at 7 p.m. Friday.
— Jesse Crittenden
