It took 36 minutes and 15 shot attempts that spanned three games, but NBA Pokusevski scored his first NBA points during Tuesday night's game against the Magic.
Pokusevski, the Thunder’s 19-year-old rookie, missed his first six shot attempts against the Magic, but he finally got a shot to go down late in the third quarter after rebounding and scoring his own midrange attempt. He finished with 2 points on 1 of 8 shooting and 0 of 4 shooting from 3-point range, adding six rebounds and three assists.
Pokusevski had previously shot 0 of 6 and 0 of 2 from the field in the Thunder's first two games against the Charlotte Hornets and Utah Jazz,
The youth movement: With NBA veterans George Hill (injury) and Al Horford (load management) missing Tuesday night, the Thunder’s starting lineup was particularly young.
The starting lineup of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Darius Bazley, Justin Jackson, Isaiah Roby and Lu Dort featured four players under the age of 23, with Jackson serving as the oldest starter at 25. The five players combined for 8eight years of NBA experience.
By comparison, the Magic’s starting lineup combined for 30 years of experience.
No rhythm for Bazley: After shooting 50% in Oklahoma City's first two games, Tuesday night saw Darius Bazley suffer his first poor shooting night of the young season.
The second-year guard finished with six points on 3-of-14 shooting, none of his four attempts from 3-point range. He added six rebounds, two assists and two blocks.
Bazley averaged 12 points and 11 rebounds over the team’s first two games.
Next: The New Orleans Pelicans visit Oklahoma City for a 7 p.m. tip on Thursday, which is also New Year's Eve. The Thunder visit Orlando for a 6 p.m. tip on Saturday.
