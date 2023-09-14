For the third straight week, Norman High entered halftime in a one-score game.
Hosting Stillwater at home on Thursday night, the Tigers were fortunate the game was that close. The Pioneers had six offensive possessions in the first half and two resulted in touchdowns.
Two Stillwater drives were cut short due to drops on third down. In the other two, the Pioneers were put behind the sticks on penalties and were forced to give the ball back.
Coming out of the break, Stillwater wore the Tigers’ defense down with a seven-play drive that ended in a 29-yard touchdown pass. The Pioneers only needed three plays to cover 87 yards on their next offensive possession to take a commanding three-score lead.
After trailing 14-6 at halftime, Norman High was outscored 14-0 and had -10 yards of rushing in the third quarter.
With a 28-6 loss, the Tigers fall to 0-3 on the season.
Stillwater’s defense will often play with no players in the box on the line of scrimmage. The front seven lines up around five yards from the line of scrimmage and use a running start to wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines when the ball is snapped.
The Tigers never seemed to have an answer.
Norman High got great field position and had a chance to take an early lead on its first possession of the game. Stillwater punted, but was called for a kick catch interference on Norman High’s Dax Noles.
The 15-yard penalty gave the Tigers the ball at the Stillwater 27-yard line. Over the next three plays, the Tigers offense lost 19 yards.
The Tigers seemed poised to respond early in the second quarter trailing 7-0. They drove all the way to Stillwater’s 19 before losing four yards on a run and 15 yards on a sack on fourth-and-10.
Stillwater punted for the second time with a two-score lead late in the second quarter. Noles fielded the punt at his own 40-yard line and cut to the right sideline, where he only had two defenders to beat.
Noles followed a lead block from Savion Owens and made another defender miss with a cut to the inside. The 60-yard punt return for a touchdown was the Tigers’ only score of the game.
Norman High quarterback Phoenix Murphy was often facing two or three pass rushers within moments of the ball being snapped and was able to use his scrambling ability to limit negative plays. The junior went five-for-five for 56 yards in the third quarter and finished the game 10/15 for 67 yards and no interceptions.
The Tigers’ rushing attack showed their explosiveness in a 43-42 loss to Moore last week, but struggled to find any consistency on Thursday. Norman High The Pioneers finished with just under 500 yards of total offense and running back Holden Thompson carried the ball 28 times for 241 yards and three touchdowns.
Norman High begins district play next Friday at 7 p.m. at home against Edmond North. Stillwater improves to 1-2 and will face US Grant next week.
