Community Christian School coach Mat McIntosh didn’t hide his displeasure after another mistake-filled loss, this time to Crossings Christian School on Friday night at Royal Field.
“After three games, I don’t know who we are,” he told his players. “Sometimes you’re good and sometimes you’re not good. We’ve got to figure out who we’re going to be, then put guys out there that are going to do what we think is best for us.”
Crossings (2-0), which defeated CCS to open the 2021 season, was billed as a physical team that liked to run the ball. They lived up to the billing, but they also made big plays when they needed to.
The Royals (1-2) squandered two scoring opportunities in the first half and continued to make mistakes that ultimately cost them the game, losing 22-7.
The CCS defense wasn’t nearly as dominant as it was the week before in a win over Oklahoma Christian School, but had some success against the Knights, holding them to 70 yards rushing on 33 carries.
Community Christian, however, got burned in pass coverage on one scoring play and failed to put a hand on the ball carrier on another touchdown. The offense also gave away points when quarterback Zach Darden threw an ill-advised pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown.
And just like that, a 7-0 halftime lead suddenly ballooned to 22-0 midway through the third quarter.
First, Crossings running back Justin Walraven ran 45 yards for a touchdown and on the Royals’ next possession, Knights defensive back Silas Ward picked off a Darden pass and returned the ball 28 yards for a touchdown.
CCS finally got on the scoreboard with 1:28 left in the third quarter when the offense drove 62 yards in 15 plays, culminating with a beautifully thrown 8-yard touchdown pass from Darden to Tag Holt in the corner of the endzone.
By then, the damage had been done.
“We’re better than we’ve looked,” McIntosh said. “This is two out of three games where we did not look like I think we ought to look with the guys we’ve got.”
Both teams moved the ball in the first half, but Crossings scored first with a 48-yard strike from quarterback Luke Olson to receiver Baker Bennett on slant over the middle. Kaden Laisle’s extra point made it 7-0.
The Royals answered with a solid drive on their next possession, reeling off 35 yards and three straight first downs. But the Crossing defense stiffened, holding CCS to -5 yards on the next three plays, including a sack of Darden to make it fourth and 16 from the Knights’ 30 yard-line.
But Darden’s pass to Chris Gray only gained six yards and CCS turned the ball over on downs for the second time in the first half.
The Royals also turned the ball over on downs twice in the fourth quarter, and Darden was intercepted a second time.
“”Like we said two weeks ago, mistakes hurt us,” McIntosh said. “Defensively ... a handful of breakdowns made a big difference in the ballgame that should have gone down to the wire. Just not giving our best bothers me.”
The Royals are off next week before beginning conference play against Little Axe on Sept. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.