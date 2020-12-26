New Year’s Eve celebration to be hosted at Scissortail Park
OKLAHOMA CITY – Scissortail Park will host a family-friendly New Year’s Eve Early Bird celebration 4:30 p.m. Dec. 31.
The early-evening festivities will include live music, hot chocolate, s’mores and food trucks.
At 7pm, Park officials will commence the 2021 “midnight” countdown and present a five-minute fireworks show to ring in the New Year.
“We created an early celebration this year with young families in mind,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO of the Scissortail Park Foundation. “This event provides an opportunity for families with smaller children to experience a live New Year’s Eve countdown culminating with a short fireworks show, and make it home before midnight for early bedtimes. We also wanted to celebrate 2021 early because 2020 can’t end soon enough.”
Schedule of Activities:
4:30 p.m. — Music by Spaghetti Eddie
6 p.m. — Music by Hypnotik
7 p.m. — 2021 countdown and five-minute fireworks show
Food trucks will be back in their dedicated parking spaces along Robinson Avenue.
Scissortail Park’s Hot Chocolate Hut will offer gourmet hot chocolate and s’mores kits available for purchase near the Picnic Pavilion.
The event is hosted with support from T-Mobile, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital, OG&E, Toucan Productions, BancFirst, Homeland, Crowe & Dunlevy and Blair & Maggie Humphreys.
Activities planned during ‘Tis the Season at Scissortail Park offer a safe and socially distanced way to celebrate the holidays this year.
— Submitted Content
