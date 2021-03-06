Jessica Eschbach was stunned and grateful when she heard the news that she was named the 2021 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year on Thursday. But to her and her many dedicated colleagues, here’s a loud and proud message: That gratitude flows both ways.
Eschbach, Norman North’s innovation learning coach, represents the best and brightest in our community’s teaching corps.
Eschbach has been with Norman Public Schools for all seven years of her teaching career. She started her teaching career at Alcott Middle School as a social studies and english teacher for five years, and also spent two years as a teacher-librarian at Kennedy Elementary School.
For seven years and counting as a teacher, it’s been her turn to inspire students.
“Trying to pick my favorite thing about teaching is like trying to pick my favorite student,” Eschbach told The Transcript in a March 5 article after she was named Teacher of the Year. “It gives me purpose. I feel like teachers really truly make a difference in somebody’s life, and I don’t know many professions can say the same thing, and [students] also make a difference in my life.”
But her commitment to education extends well beyond the classroom.
“Through her entire career here at Norman, Jessica has exemplified what it’s like to be not only a great teacher, but also a leader of teachers.” NPS Superintendent Nick Migliorino told The Transcript. “That is a quality we hope to instill into all of our teachers.”
Although Eschbach got the spotlight this year, there are teachers throughout the district who share her passion and commitment to bettering the lives of their students and making our community a better place.
They deserve our appreciation. Teaching is a challenging job under any circumstances, but that’s especially the case in NPS this year in the grim reality of the pandemic.
But here’s to educators like Eschbach and her dedicated colleagues for keeping their focus exactly where it belongs — on our children — amid the turmoil. With their professionalism, grace and commitment, they’re a blessing for our community and for the state of Oklahoma.
