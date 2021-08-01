Hello again, Norman. It’s good to be back.
I meant to write this column last week, but all the OU/Texas to the SEC news has been my main focus since last Wednesday.
I’ll cut to the chase.
I’m the new sports editor for The Transcript, and I could not be more excited.
I was previously a news writer for the Transcript for almost two years. I left the Transcript earlier this year to pursue an opportunity outside of journalism, but my goal was always to come back as a sports writer.
I cannot begin to tell you how thrilled I am that I’m back, and in this role.
I’m not originally from Norman, but I have a lot of connections here. My father graduated from the OU College of Dentistry, and my older brother received his bachelor’s degree in psychology from OU.
Growing up, my family watched OU football religiously. I can tell you all about how the Sooners should’ve beaten LSU in the 2003 national title game, or how they would’ve beaten Florida in ‘08 if Demarco Murray had been healthy. Or if the game hadn’t been played in Miami Gardens.
Don’t even get me started on the 2017 Rose Bowl against Georgia.
So naturally, I’m excited to have the opportunity to cover OU football and all of the university’s athletic programs. And of course, I’m excited to cover the incredibly talented and successful high school teams here in Norman.
A little about me — I grew up in Stilwell, Oklahoma (the Strawberry Capital of the World), and I received two bachelor’s degrees from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah.
While I was in college, I covered high school sports for the Tahlequah Daily Press from 2016 to 2019, and I was the sports editor for The Northeastern student newspaper for two semesters.
I was also a member of the basketball program at Stilwell High School. We made it to the state tournament in back-to-back years, which has only happened twice in school history.
Having that experience as a high school athlete and as a sports reporter has given me a love for sports that led me to make it my career. I thoroughly understand the highs and lows, the peaks and valleys that only sports can bring.
But I also understand that each team, each athlete in a community has a story. That’s part of the beauty of sports. People make personal connections to their favorite teams and their favorite players. As Norman’s sports editor, it’s my goal to tell those stories.
Sports is more than just the athletes that participate. There’s parents, guardians, family, friends, businesses and so many others in a community that have connections to the sports in their community.
That doesn’t mean every sports story will be nice and positive. Sports has its share of controversy and conflict, just like news does. It’s my job to report every kind of story, positive or negative.
But ultimately, my goal is to make connections with the sports community here in Norman. I want The Transcript to reflect its community’s sports teams and the people that are a part of them. Our sports department is small, and smaller than it used to be, but that hasn’t diminished our enthusiasm for Norman sports.
Please, always feel free to email me or call me. I want to hear your feedback, comments, story ideas and criticisms. That’s the only way our sports department can improve and be an accurate reflection of our community.
I look forward to meeting you all at different games and events, and covering your teams as they compete this season.