Would it surprise you to know that one of the very last areas of the United States to be settled is in West Texas? The region, known as the Llano Estacado (Staked Plains) was described by Francisco Coronado in 1541 as a vast, flat expanse with no landmarks, “not a stone, nor bit of rising ground, nor a tree, nor a shrub, nor anything to go by.” It wasn’t until the late 1800s that hardy ranchers tried to make a living on this arid, windswept land.
There are two theories about the plateau. One origin story says that bluffs on the edge of the area, which in places rise as much as 1,000 feet above the surrounding land, looked to explorers like the wooden stockades around a fortification. The other theory is that, because there were no natural landmarks, early travelers used stakes to mark routes on the trackless prairie.
Cattle ranching in Texas began in 1598 when Juan de Onate brought colonists and cattle from Durango, Mexico to the Rio Grande area. Several centuries later, with the American Civil War, ranchers in other areas of Texas abandoned herds to go fight. Thousands of cattle, unclaimed, became the property of anyone who found them.
To learn about life and settlement of the area and Texas in general, a visit to the National Ranching Heritage Center in Lubbock is a must. In the late 1960s, the president of Texas Tech University, Dr. Grover Murray, approached a group of select ranchers, historians, and businessmen with his concern about the loss of knowledge about the rugged pioneers who founded the great Texas ranching tradition.
Today, the major feature of the Center is a collection of 55 relocated buildings which tell the story of settlement between 1870 to the 1950s. Visitors follow a mile-and-a-half trail with each structure identified and put into context.
Berms, many built with bases of debris from the devastating 1970 Lubbock tornado, provide interest to the landscape. Prickly pear cactus and native grasses add to the scene – as does the occasional jackrabbit.
The first dwelling visitors encounter is Los Corralitos, built around 1780. Significant because this is possibly the oldest standing ranch structure in Texas, the one-room house was found in south Texas, near the Rio Grande. Built to protect the family from Indian raids or banditos, the family and their belongings shared one room. Gun slits were built into the walls.
The second structure is the El Capote Cabin, 1836. Located near rich river bottom land, hence the availability of wood, El Capote is typical of early frontier dwellings. The unusual “mudcat” chimney was made of wood and mud chinking.
Illustrative of the German heritage in Texas, Hedwig’s Hill Dogtrot House (1855-56) it is constructed of wood and limestone typical of Hill Country houses. This home was occupied until the 1930s.
The 1872 Jowell House was built completely of stone. Following an Indian attack in which his former home had been burned to the ground, George Jowell had this sturdy home built of sandstone and limestone with rifle slits in the wall to protect the home and corral.
The Matador Half-Dugout is typical of early dwellings for folks with few resources – made of whatever wood they could scrounge from surrounding territory and built into an embankment. This dugout first housed the sons of the family, later it served as a bunkhouse for cowhands. Unfortunately, it was often also occupied by various critters, including rattlesnakes.
With the coming of the railroad, lumber became more available. The small Box and Strip House, 1907, illustrates a popular technique – placing large boards side-by-side and joining them with a small strip of wood atop the joint. Life got much easier by this time as settlers could order everything from clothing to windmills from large companies like Sears or Montgomery Ward and have them delivered by rail.
The Barton House is the largest of the buildings at the Center. It was built by Joseph Barton, who, with two uncles, bought 50 sections of land north of Lubbock in 1891. In 1906, Barton, having heard that a railroad would be coming through his property, had visions of a planned town (Bartonsite) with a railroad depot and a post office, a hotel, church, school, mercantile, and lumberyard.
He began selling home sites. He also began construction on his own fine home which was finished in 1909. By then businesses had been established and the town had a number of residents. That was the year the railroad announced the route would go elsewhere and the town died. All that was left was the beautiful Barton home.
The home remained in the family until 1975 when it was bequeathed to the National Ranching Heritage Center. The house was moved to its present site in (almost) one piece. Only the porch was removed before it was hoisted onto a flatbed truck. The 40 mile trip to Lubbock took three days.
The house was built with running water in the kitchen, acetylene lighting and sliding doors. Visitors will see a combination of original furnishings and other pieces appropriate to the period.
There are seven different types of windmills on the property. Without windmills, the area could not have been settled. Water pumped from the underground aquifer made it possible to water livestock, grow crops, and provide for a Saturday night bath.
There are several exhibits inside the Ranch Museum Building. One currently features costumes, scripts, and artifacts from 1883, the miniseries which spawned the current series Yellowstone. Several other galleries have a variety of exhibitions.
I’m excited because, due to be finished before next spring, is a whole new outside area dedicated to Hank the Cowdog – hero of a series of children’s books. Look for the ranch house, the bunk house and the old truck Hank and his sidekick Drover rode in.
I loved my visit – my third – to the NRHC. There’s never enough time on a press trip to see everything. I’m hoping to make another visit next year – to pay homage to Hank.
