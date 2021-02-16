Trumpism and Norman
Editor, The Transcript:
The impeachment of Trump ended in an acquittal, not a vindication of innocence.
As time moves forward and Trump continues to try and become America’s dictator we need to watch for groups motivated by his actions.
Yes, our two Senators voted to acquit Trump. I have read where they believed the impeachment of a non sitting president was illegal and would establish a dangerous precedence. I am not qualified to argue against their reason for voting to acquit.
One could conjecture they voted to acquit to avoid being censured by the Republican Party as some Republican Senators are. I am aware the Senate voted the impeachment was legal.
However, the idea might set a dangerous precedence by legalizing an impeachment of a non-sitting president that could outweigh voting to convict. Trump may take the Republican Party down with him. After all, our representatives are to represent people not political parties. Unfortunately, some representatives are voting party line for what appears to be financial support reasons.
It is my opinion that Trump’s style of leadership mirrors that of mafia mobsters. He will assassinate anyone’s reputation that disagrees with him, friend or foe. Soon the number of his foes will outnumber friends in America. He may turn to foreign “friends” for support — a much more dangerous situation. He could become the “door” through which foreign dictators enter and control America.
In the meantime Norman citizens should focus on keeping the local Trump supporters from taking over our City.
The antics of Unite Norman, for example, are well documented as Trump supporters by assassinating the reputation of our City leaders.
Through Facebook posts they endorsed the illegal riot by mobsters of our Capital on January 6. They organized originally to recall City leaders while falsely condemning them for trying to stop Trump’s re-election by shutting down businesses using COVID-19 ordinances.
Their actions are well documented but their true agenda is not. Having developers in control of Norman seems to be on their “hidden” agenda.
I suggest Norman’s voters pay attention to our local runoff election and vote according to their conscience, not on false rhetoric from some group attempting to take over Norman for self serving reasons.
Their tactics resemble those used by Trump who is trying to take over America by emboldening violent groups while intimidating fellow Republicans.
Just my opinions.
RICHARD C. HALL
Norman
