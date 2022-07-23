The Norman City Council convened in a retreat Friday to discuss upcoming elections — most prominently a water rate increase, and then public safety and stormwater.
Voters declined to approve a water rate increase during the April 2022 election, but the council may call for another one in January if voters don’t approve a charter amendment to allow the city council to increase it by increments.
The $4.7 million revenue increase would have been used to issue revenue bonds for improvements such as automatic meter readers, a groundwater blending facility to improve chlorination levels, and water line replacements.
Automatic meter readers help the city and residents conserve water as the meter detects usage and reports to the city in real time in the event of a usage spike, such as a leaking pipe or faucet.
Two surveys — one by the city, and another by an independent kyle phillips firm — found many voted no because they had little faith in local government and the council.
Ward 1 Brandi Studley said she did not want to see a rate increase appear on a ballot during council elections, as the last one had. City Clerk Brenda Hall suggested a January 2023 election.
Ward 8 Matt Peacock wanted to wait to see the outcome of the charter amendment election scheduled for August 23.
Next month, voters will be asked to change the city’s charter to allow the city to increase the water rate by 3% without voter approval, but only if staff has prepared a rate study and it is evaluated by a nine-member rate utility commission. The council was in agreement that it may not be necessary to schedule the election.
The rate increase could also change pending the outcome of an application for American Rescue Plan Act money that might help pay for water infrastructure improvements. The city submitted millions of dollars in grant applications for ARPA funds available in the state’s coffers, but city manager Darrel Pyle said it could be as late as October before the state awards the grants.
Public safety
Last year, the council discussed increasing the Public Safety Sales Tax II, a half-cent sales tax voters made permanent in 2015 to boost police and fire personnel and pay for capital projects. The council learned revenue from the tax was lagging as sales tax growth stalled which required the general fund to subsidize it.
The council considered asking voters to increase it 2021 to bail it out rather than continue transferring general fund money to the account.
This year, it was a different tune.
Ward 7 Stephen Holman said the PSST fund and other special sales tax funds were “flush with cash,” and the subsidy was no longer needed. The city has enjoyed record sales tax growth to federal spending and inflation.
Holman was also concerned that if voters approve a sales tax to pay for commuter rail and bus transit according to the Regional Transportation Authority’s plans, increasing PSST alone would increase the sales tax above its current 8.75%.
The RTA district’s board will seek a special election from voters in Norman, Oklahoma City and Edmond to adopt a sales tax to compete for a federal construction grant. The tax would also subsidize operation costs against passenger fare revenue, Central Oklahoma Transportation Authority Administrator Jason Ferbrache said last month.
“Currently, I’m a big supporter of RTA but my biggest heartburn and concern about the RTA since I’ve been involved in it is that the only way to get it funded is through sales tax increase,” he said.
No other councilors pressed the matter to call for an election on PSST. Ward 6 Elizabeth Foreman said she did not want to see an election until a study of the police department’s needs is completed.
Stormwater
An election for stormwater remained unscheduled, but the council is considering whether it will seek a third bond election and establish a utility fee or consider other options.
Voters declined to approve both the utility and bond in 2019.
Pyle suggested the council consider asking voters to approve a stormwater utility fee without creating another utility department. The fee, which voters would still have to approve, could be added to the water fund but designated for stormwater.
The move would save the city money by avoiding the addition of a new department and administrative staff, he said.
Voters could see a bond election for bridge repair. Ward 2 Lauren Scheuler suggested an election be scheduled and the sooner the better.
Of the city’s 72 bridges, 12 are structurally deficient according to a 2019 Bridge Safety Inspection report, the newspaper reported last September. Imhoff Bridge failed and had to be closed last year due to erosion of the creek and its effect on the bridge’s concrete panels. The repair cost $1.4 million
Foreman asked if voters could be asked to approve bridge projects with a portion of the funds dedicated to the stormwater improvements connected to those bridges. City Attorney Kathryn Walker said yes, but noted it would have “to be worded carefully.”