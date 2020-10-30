Unite Norman, a group which formed in June to recall odd-numbered city councilors and the mayor, will host a “Post-Storm Clean-Up Event” on Saturday.
All members are invited to join helping Norman neighbors in need.
Unite Norman will be partnering with the City of Norman and the United Way in their effort this weekend. Unite Norman will have its crews out working around the clock to remove tree limbs, debris and to assist anyone who needs help.
“Unite Norman is about improving this city, and neighbor helping neighbor,” Russell Smith, co-founder of Unite Norman, said. “In times of crisis, we should all come together for the better of our city. Myself and others in Unite Norman have been out on the streets in the sleet helping folks, and we’ll be kicking our post-storm relief effort into overdrive this Saturday with the full force of our membership. Hope to see you out there.”
The post-storm clean-up event is meeting at 11 a.m Saturday and Madison Square event center. Then the group will fan out from there with assignments/addresses of fellow Normanites who need help.
Volunteers are advised to bring their trailers, haulers, wheelbarrows, chainsaws, gloves, protective ear wear and ladders.
