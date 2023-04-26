John Orth 3

In this 2014 photo, a worker restarts the printing press after cleaning the plates in The Norman Transcript's pressroom 

 File photo

UPDATE (1:25 p.m.): Wednesday editions of The The Transcript are currently being printed and will be on newsstands between 3 and 4 p.m. today. Carriers will deliver as many routes as possible this afternoon.

To our valued subscribers:

We were unable to print Wednesday's edition of The Transcript because of issues with our production equipment. You will receive Wednesday's newspaper with your Thursday paper.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

Tim Willert

Editor

