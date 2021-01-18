Editor, The Transcript
The groups MOST in need of Covid vaccine shots, after medical personnel and nursing home patients (now mostly vaccinated), is the oldest elders, elders with co-morbidies such as heart and breathing problems, and the elder poor.
The state set up a website for people to register with and sign up for vaccination.
But what part of our population is the LEAST able to use a computer and/or not have one? The oldest elders, and elders with illnesses like heart disease and breathing problems (and vision problems!), and the Elder poor.
Is it only me that sees the HUH? in this off-kilter computer sign-up vaccination plan?
Patricia Billingsley
NORMAN
