While injuries haven’t been a major concern for Oklahoma through two weeks, the Sooners haven’t been quite at full strength.
They could be close to that when they take on Nebraska Saturday. OU head coach Brent Venables said Tuesday the team is getting healthy at the right time.
“We’re as healthy as we’ve been all fall camp right now,” Venables said. “So it’s good thing for us.”
While defensive back Key Lawrence, who missed last Saturday’s game against Kent State with a hamstring injury, is expected to return, the biggest boost will be on the offensive line. Wanya Morris, projected to start at right tackle, is expected to make his season debut after missing the first two games with an off-the-field issue. Backup center Robert Congel is also expected to return to the lineup.
TCU transfer Tyler Guyton has started both games with Morris out, playing left tackle in Week 1 before switching to right tackle in Week 2.
While Morris hasn’t been able to play, he’s continued to be involved in practice, as he’s worked with the scout team. Both Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby expect Morris to slide back into his starting position with no issues.
“He’s been on the scout team for the last three weeks, so he’s getting good-on-good work against good defensive ends,” Venables said. “... He’s shown some good spirit about it, all things considered. If he’s rusty, it’s because maybe he got the jitters. Otherwise, there should be no excuse. He’s been working at a high pace against good players for the last several weeks.”
Extra points
• No changes: Nebraska announced the firing of head coach Scott Frost Sunday, promoting Mickey Joseph to interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
While it’ll be a different coach on the sidelines, Venables isn’t letting his team prepare any differently.
“I think people will be on edge,” Venables said. “There will be a lot of emotion in the stadium. I know this: When I’ve had my back against the wall in this profession, I feel like I’ve always responded and I’ve shown the pressure has brought out the best in me. That, to me, is what you’ll see from the Nebraska team.”
• Kickoff time set: The Sooners’ conference opener against Kansas State will kickoff at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept, 24 at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, the team announced Monday.
The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports.
• Up next: The Sooners’ game against Nebraska is set for 11 a.m. Saturday on Fox Sports.
