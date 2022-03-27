Americans love their veterans. As early as 1636, pilgrims passed a law to support disabled veterans. In 1776, the Continental Congress provided pensions to disabled soldiers from the Revolutionary War. By 1921, federal veterans’ programs consolidated when Congress combined World War I veteran programs to create the Veterans Bureau, then, in 1930, President Herbert Hoover elevated the status of the bureau creating the Administration of Veterans Affairs.
Why do I know all of this? Well, I researched it on the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website after speaking to Cleveland County Veterans Coordinator Charlie Neely this week.
Cleveland County loves their veterans as well and we are the first, and I think only county in the state to have a county veterans coordinator.
Neely has become a friend since starting with the county on April 12, 2021. He’s a down to earth guy who served 23 years in the Army before retiring and dedicating himself to helping other veterans and their families get the benefits they deserve. Neely serves as a one-stop shop for veteran’s questions about who to go to for information and help, but now he is qualified to assist people more directly.
Neely is now a Veterans Affairs Accredited Service Officer through The American Legion. He trained and tested over the winter and his accreditation became effective in March.
“The VA realized after the Civil War that they could not handle the deluge of veterans’ claims, so they began sanctioning various organizations to file claims on behalf of those veterans,” Neely said.
This accreditation allows him to submit claims directly through the American Legion.
“I have been working in partnership with the American Legion Post 88 on Mondays at their walk-in clinic, now I can also assist veterans more directly even from my office at The Well.”
Neely also works with other area veterans’ organizations in referring people and assisting in other ways.
“Monday mornings I’m at the American Legion, but the rest of the time, people can walk in and ask to speak to me here at The Well,” Neely said. “No appointment is needed, but if you want to make an appointment, you can call or email.”
Neely can be reached at cneely@clevelandcountyok.com or by phone at 405-366-0673. If a veteran is incapacitated or deceased, Neely will work with family members.
“I provided services not only to veterans, but to their spouses and dependents,” Neely said.
In addition to helping veterans apply for VA benefits, Neely can assist with county and state benefits.
“We are very fortunate in Cleveland County that our veterans have a supportive county government and multiple service organizations working on their behalf,” Neely said. “I am proud to be able to be part of that effort.”
While Neely will refer veterans to other organizations if the location is more convenient for the vet, he stressed that right now, there is no waiting to see him at his office. His experience and training allow him to assist in a variety of ways, including contacting Veterans Services in Muskogee to get the letter 100 percent disabled veterans need to present to our county assessor for the property tax exemption on their residence.