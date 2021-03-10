When the COVID-19 pandemic began forcing massive changes for industries around the state a year ago, Breawna Fritzler at Rose Rock Veterinary Hospital and Pet Resort said she was unsure what this would mean for the Norman-based veterinary clinic.
“In the beginning, there were a lot of challenges and we had to change the way we did things dramatically,” said Fritzler, who works as one of the hospital’s practice managers. “We’ve gone from how we’re used to, the process of interacting with clients face-to-face, to now operating completely digitally and have as little contact as possible for both the clients and our staff.”
Fritzler said the first challenge Rose Rock faced was how to continue business while engaging in social distancing and ensuring safety for staff and clients. This meant transitioning to a curbside check-in system where clients could either call in or observe the appointment via Zoom and FaceTime.
To facilitate this change, she said they devised an entire curbside check-in system where clients would conduct the entire check-in procedure via text. Once it was time for a pet to be taken in, a staff member would meet the client at the car and take the pet inside.
“We wanted them to feel like they were still involved, and I think this made a lot of people feel more comfortable because it’s nerve-racking to have your pet inside and not be able to be there,” Fritzler said.
To better coordinate these changes, Rose Rock added what Fritzler calls a “valet position” to better organize curbside visits and ensure clients’ needs are being met in a timely fashion.
Fritzler said the vet also moved as much paperwork as possible online through a digital signature platform to avoid any potential contact or spread during those interactions. The vet also added an online payment system to ensure patients could cover bills without having to conduct transactions in person.
Along with all of these changes, Fritzler said the clinic also had to adjust to social distancing requirements among employees, adhere to sanitation and cleanliness guidelines and ensure staff members didn’t exhibit any symptoms.
In tackling these changes and working to adapt their operations, Rose Rock is one of thousands veterinary hospitals across the United States who found themselves navigating the many unknowns of COVID-19.
Dr. Douglass Kratt, president of the American Veterinary Medical Association and owner of Central Animal Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin, said that veterinarians across the nation have faced a difficult time in transitioning to telehealth and distance measures.
“Like everybody, there was an uncertainty of how to care for the patients, have conversations with the clients, deal with urgent care situations and navigate a pandemic,” Kratt said. “And that forced veterinary medicine to adapt. We’ve brought telehealth into our repertoire, as well as scheduling changes, more thorough disinfection of contact points and other changes.”
While Kratt said access to reliable information and a shortage of personal protective equipment were challenges for veterinarians in the early days of the pandemic, the transition to telehealth has been the biggest challenge for American veterinary clinics.
Hayley Eberle, assistant director of the Oklahoma Veterinary Board, said that transitioning to telehealth has been a challenge for veterinarians across the state, but so has an uptick in business.
Eberle said that many veterinarians have seen an increase in the number of appointments they have as a result of more and more people staying at home and being able to observe their pets. With more appointments, adapting to new telehealth systems have created added stressors in the workplace.
Like Rose Rock, Norman’s University Animal Hospital was also forced to adapt its business practices to a telehealth model. The practice’s owner, Dr. John Otto, said he thinks things are finally getting to a better place, but that the beginning was challenging.
“We’ve really had to modify a lot, and it’s been both difficult and a lot different,” Otto said. “This has affected everyone in every way, even among the animal population.”
Like other hospitals, his practice has implemented curbside check-in and limited entry into the hospital. Otto also said they implemented a home health management system, where clients email the clinic with symptoms and photos of pets and from that the vet can prescribe medication or a course of treatment. But, the transition has not been without its challenges.
“The volume of business we’ve been able to do has definitely been reduced compared to before, but we’re still doing alright and staying busy enough,” Otto said.
While challenging in a technological sense, Otto said that familiarity with infectious diseases and preventing the spread of disease is something that has made adapting to COVID-19 sanitation, quarantine and safety requirements easier for veterinarians to adapt to.
“Veterinarians are some of those on the frontlines if there’s a bioterrorism threat, so we’ve always got to be alert for infectious diseases that are spreading,” Otto said. “Infectious diseases are common in the veterinary world and, while humans may be another species of animal, we’re still just another kind of animal.”
Having worked in the veterinary field for just over 30 years, Otto said the COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the biggest challenges he’s faced. But, he said that he has hope that things will soon settle into a more manageable “new normal” now that the COVID-19 vaccination has become more readily available.
As part of that new normal, Otto said he thinks that telehealth and more flexible visitation options for veterinarians are among the things that clients can come to expect as a regular part of the field.
“I think this whole thing has moved us forward about 10 years in telemedicine and telecommunication,” Otto said. “This pandemic has pushed us to having to use telehealth options, virtual imaging and communication. In that sense, I think it’s benefited us.”
