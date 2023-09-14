The Virtue Center unveiled its new location at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
The 14,000 square-foot building, which cost $4.3 million, will provide the space for eight to 10 clinicians, as well as case managers and peer recovery support specialists.
The nonprofit, which has been in operation for 50 years, offers assistance to those experiencing addiction and mental health challenges.
Teresa Collado, executive director, said money was raised from many organizations and private donors to pay for the building.
She said the building is a step in the right direction, and will help the organization to provide better services for those in need.
“It’s important to have a safe place for people that are impacted by addiction and mental health issues,” Collado said. “Where we were before served its purpose. But the building was depressing. It was worn, it was tired, and it really represented more of the disease of addiction and mental health instead of recovery.”
“Today, we have a place that is safe and welcoming, and it looks like recovery. I mean, it’s bright, there’s windows, it’s clean, it’s safe.”
Mary Bixler, public information officer for the Cleveland County Health Department, said the beautiful building will help entice people to come to receive services.
“This is such a beautiful space, and it will bring many services together under one roof,” Bixler said. “It helps to meet people where they are. This space, because it’s so intentional with its colors, textures, and design, will be a beautiful location for patients. They’ll be able to serve so many more people.”
Amy Singleton, owner of Hite Digital Norman, is a board member of the Virtue Center, and she said she was attracted to the organization because she is a recovering addict.
“My family was looking for help for my addiction, and we weren’t aware of the Virtue Center, and we were having trouble finding somewhere to go,” said Singleton.
She said she hopes that patients at the outpatient clinic have a better experience than what she had.
“Not only was there a long waitlist but when I finally did end up in a facility, it was cold, it was dark, the people were mean, and the doctor looked at me and said, ‘You look like you’re homeless,’” she said.
Singleton said she had never felt so alone, yet as an addict, she said that people have a yearning to seek help, and it is important for members of the community to offer support where possible.
“Being in recovery, I understand that when somebody has a really tiny moment of bravery or clarity, we have a very limited time to reach them,” she said. “At the Virtue Center, someone can walk in the same day and be seen and greeted by a warm person and a smiling face that’s not going to judge them for where they are coming from.”
Bixler said it is important for treatment centers to be inviting to make people feel comfortable.
“When I walk in here, this is a space that makes me feel important and worthy, and that’s really important for people who are struggling,” she said.
Maggie Jensen, a nurse at Integris Southwest Medical Center in Oklahoma City, said mental health and substance abuse are inseparable with overall health.
“Any given day, half of my patients that are in the hospital are there because of something related to alcohol, drugs, or mental health,” she said.
Collado said she first undertook the relocation project during the pandemic, which she said was not the best time to think about moving. However, she said the $4.3 million included the cost of the land, and the building has nearly doubled in its appraisal.
“This community came together,” she said. “We worked with foundations, businesses, and individual donors. It’s really, to me, a miracle.”
Ward 7 Council Member Stephen Tyler Holman attended the event and said he supports the Virtue Center, as well as other nonprofits that serve the community.
“Having a new nice place for people to come to and for the staff to work out of is a blessing,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.