Following a year when the threat of COVID-19 kept people indoors, VisitNorman was recognized at the state’s annual RedBud Awards banquet for two innovative tourism campaigns that promoted pandemic safety and supported local businesses.
“We were really honored to receive both of these awards,” said Dan Schemm, executive director for VisitNorman. “They’re the highest honor any destination marketing organization can receive in the state, so to get recognized for the hard work our teams have done during such an uncertain and historic time has meant a lot.”
Hosted by the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association, the RedBud Awards recognize campaigns and events put on by Oklahoma tourism organizations that both attract visitors from out of state and encourage Oklahoma residents to explore their communities.
While VisitNorman is regularly honored during the annual conference, this year the organization received special recognition for its creative efforts to promote the city despite ongoing the COVID-19 pandemic. VisitNorman earned a RoseBud award for their “Want This? Wear This!” campaign promoting COVID-19 safety measures, and a Merit Award for their Out and About social media campaign targeted at drawing support for local Norman businesses.
“Norman’s campaigns stood out for how well run they were in running a social media campaign and then in encouraging people to wear a mask so that they could enjoy more activities in the community,” OTIA CEO Debra Bailey said.
A collaborative effort between VisitNorman, the Norman Chamber of Commerce, the Norman Economic Development Coalition and the City of Norman, the “Want This? Wear This!” campaign was targeted at promoting compliance with the city’s mask ordinance, which went into effect in July 2020 and was only rescinded this May.
Promoting mask wearing in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, the campaign took the promotion a step further with themed posters that encouraged residents to wear masks if they wanted to get back to regular sporting events, school activities and family gatherings.
“It’s an honor to be recognized for our community’s collaborative efforts to encourage masking during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Norman Mayor Breea Clark said. “I am grateful for the roles that the City, Visit Norman and the Norman Chamber of Commerce played in this campaign. Not only did it make us a stronger team that works hard to strengthen our community, it made Norman residents safer.”
While VisitNorman had a hand in promoting safety measures, Schemm said that his team also faced the difficult task of promoting businesses when foot traffic was supposed to decrease to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“Our job is to market Norman to visitors,” Schemm said. “We want to bring people here so they are spending money in our restaurants and shops, and contributing to sales tax. When you can’t travel and things are shut down, we really had to get creative and see how we could help.”
Recorded by sales manager Trent Brown and hosted by VisitNorman board chair Kyle Allison, the Out and About social media campaign originated as a push to keep people safely supporting local businesses that were facing their own difficulties during the pandemic.
“As the pandemic was raging, we wanted to make sure that as many of our restaurants and shops survived,” Schemm said. “That way when we came out the other side, like we have done, we still have all our great attractions and restaurants for visitors to come and take advantage of.”
The series was streamed on VisitNorman’s social media channels from September 2020 through March 2021 and showcased more than 15 Norman businesses and restaurants, including Gaberino’s Homestyle Italian Restaurant, Black Mesa Brewing Company and Pinot’s Palette.
Schemm said as the campaign received a positive response from the organization’s social media and YouTube following, VisitNorman intends to keep the campaign running as a way to continue highlighting local businesses.
As COVID-19 restrictions have already started lifting and people experience what Schemm describes as an understandable pent-up desire to travel, he said the city has already begun seeing a faster-than-expected return to normal in terms of travel and business.
Along with continuing the Out and About campaign, Schemm said VisitNorman is in the process of launching targeted print campaigns, billboards and more to bring people to Norman following the pandemic.
“Norman has so many amazing things to see and do that, as always, we love getting to promote such an outstanding city, and we’re excited to get back to marketing such an outstanding city to visitors,” Schemm said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.