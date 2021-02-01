‘Vote for people that make some sense’
Editor, The Transcript:
We have lived in Norman for 43 years and raised four children here. Our love for Norman and its people runs deep. As I read through the self-promoting accomplishments listed in The Transcript by the current Norman City Councilors up for reelection, in particular veterans Miss Petrone and Steven Holman, I kept thinking, ‘What separate universe do you guys reside in?’
They and our mayor cited street projects that had taken years, art support and finally AIRBNB regs (which destroys our R1 zoning protection). When I think back on this year, my universe is one that was so disappointing with the lack of city governorship and leadership. I have never seen this town so divided. They took us to sanctuary city examination, climbing flagpoles and being arrested, defunding the police, not supportive of the SRO program, not accepting a federal grant to supply the police with body armor with anticipated rioting after the election, then a bond issue with four items, all of which failed because no one trusted them and most recently an OSBI investigation.
There has been so much distrust and lack of support that Petrone had enough signatures to be recalled. Was there any shred of honest self examination with her? No, she filed a lawsuit based on technicalities. This is just love of power and a failure to lead and serve your city.
This is a town of barely 100,000 people. The council voted to pay a consultant based in San Francisco $100,000 to study homelessness in Norman. I am not aware that San Francisco is a bastion of homelessness resolution in the U.S.; it seems to me they have one of the worst problems. Isn’t that like going to a smoker to seek advice on quitting smoking?
Norman is so stagnant with the city government we have, the only new businesses we attract are head shops.
We recently had lunch in Edmond and loved the restaurant. Told the owner that he should open one in Norman; he said he never would. Too hard to do business. Our reputation is bad.
As someone who has always worked in OKC, I have no special interest influencing me, don’t own a small business here; I just want my town back. Whenever I am in the city, people inevitably bring up politics down here and it is embarrassing.
This is a wonderful town, full of wonderful people that work hard to support the schools, support equality, charities and a good way of life. There are a lot of good candidates. Please take the time to search for people that will help build this town not make it their crucible for social change. Get out and vote. Two of our wards barely had 10% turnout. The average turnout was around 18% for all wards, no greater than 25%. Let’s look at the candidates this time, get out and vote for people that make some sense and are good leaders.
STEVE LADNER
Norman
