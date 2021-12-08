The first city water rate increase in six years will be put before the voters in April following a Tuesday decision by Norman City Council.
Councilors in their Tuesday study session reached a consensus to send an increase to voters and to raise water connection fees in future by council vote. Fees can be adjusted by council vote while utility rate increases must be approved by voters.
Increasing the rate would allow the city more income to finance capital projects, improvements and replace old water lines, staff said during the presentation.
Ward 4 Lee Hall said while it was important to provide stable rate revenue for projected improvements, the most important considerations are “customer impact and the conservation piece,” she said.
Utilities Director Chris Mattingly presented three water rate increase proposals based on calculations he submitted to the council in July and those of Raftelis Financial Consultants. The firm was hired in 2016 to study the city’s water fees and utility rates and provided an updated report to the council.
The council agreed to pursue an increase in the monthly service charge from $7.50 to $9.30 and the rate for 0-5,000 gallons from $3.35 to $4.20. According to the presentation, 73% of bills fall into this usage bracket.
Increasing the rate would net $4.7 million more in revenue. With increased connection fees, it would help the city finance a $15 million project to install automatic water meter readers and a $17 million well-blending initiative to combine groundwater and surface water to better maintain residual chlorine levels.
While the council has also discussed raising connection fees, it did not reach a consensus at its Nov. 3 study session.
Mattingly stressed the importance of the water rate increase to also replace aging water lines. He said the water fund brings in $24 million per year but faces $13 million in expenses, loan payments of $5.8 million and is ultimately left with $3.8-$4.2 million to spend on “capital repairs and improvements.”
The improvements include a 16” line along Flood Avenue north near the railroad tracks that needed 20 repairs this summer and will cost $2.8 million to replace, Mattingly noted. Meanwhile, the city has 600 miles of water lines, of which 300 are old metal or cast iron lines that will need to be replaced, he said.
“The last [line] that hurt me, on Tecumseh leading to the hospital … a whole shopping center was without water. It’s a metal line. We hurried and dug the hole and got it back online because they were disrupted, and all we could do was put a clamp on there,” he said. “This rate increase is what we need to maintain and replace.”
Adding to the cost of some repairs are lines that burst and damaged property nearby. Mattingly said his department must pay to fix damage caused by these lines — it recently absorbed repair costs to a law firm’s parking lot.
“We just feel like we’re getting behind on the replacement projects,” he said.
Starting in mid-year 2018, the five-year rolling average for capital projects rose from $22 million to nearly $30 million while the revenue remained below $25 million, according data compiled by Raftelis from fiscal year 2012 to fiscal year 2020.
Councilors wanted to be sure that the increase would not place an undue burden for those on fixed incomes. Ward 2 Lauren Schueler said her ideal rate would be less impact on them and “on our residents that are using less [water].”
Ward 3 Kelly Lynn agreed and asked if the city could develop a program for people on fixed incomes to pay less.
City Financial Services Director answered that the city already offers a 20% rate discount for those who qualify.
Two additional options for rate increases were slightly higher — Mattingly’s proposed rate increase in July would have raised the service fee from $7.50 to $9.50 and the 0-5,000 gallons from $3.35 to 4.50. A third option in the Raftelis presentation was even higher at $11.50 service fee, but only $4.10 for the 0-5,000 water usage rate. Each bracket of consumption was lower under the third option with the offset of increase calculated into the service fee, the chart showed.
History of increases
Raftelis in 2016 recommended connection fee increases to new development despite two then-recent rate hikes. Norman raised the combined water/wastewater connection charge of $850 in 2007 to $1,075 — effective Aug. 1, 2015. It then raised the combined fees again, effective Aug. 1, 2016, to $1,275 for the most common-sized connection. Connection fees are approved by a vote of the council.
The council considered three alternatives to increase connection fees in its Nov. 3 meeting. The first plan would rely on indirect potable reuse water in Lake Thunderbird for which an increase in connection fees should total $3,180.
A second alternative was to purchase more water from Oklahoma City, which would raise the fee to $2,010. The third option was to drill additional wells, which would increase the fee to $2,150, according to the presentation.
Mattingly told the council that approximately 600 new units are built in Norman each year, which totals $600,000 in fees each year.
Voters approved a water rate increase in 2015 from $5.50 to $7.50 for the service fee and for 0-5,000 gallon users from $2.00 to $3.35.