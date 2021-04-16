The City of Norman announced Friday afternoon that staff is accepting applications to the Ward 2 seat through Friday, April 23, a prepared statement reads.
Ward 2 Matt McGarry resigned weeks after taking office after a special election to accept a teaching position at an Ivy League institution, The Transcript reported previously.
Mayor Breea Clark chose to use a selection committee to recommend a replacement during the Tuesday meeting and council approved it on the consent agenda. A committee of Ward 2 members who will interview candidates include former Ward 2 Councilors Joe Carter, Aleisha Karjala and Richard Stawicki, Britton Perry — son of former Ward 2 Councilor David Perry — and non-voting member Ward 4 Councilor Lee Hall.
It is the second time the ward seat is empty in a year. Carter was installed to serve an interim last year after the death of David Perry last August.
The interim Ward 2 representative will serve until a representative is chosen by Ward 2 residents to fill the remainder of the term at the February 2022 election, the city's statement reads.
Interested applicants must be registered to vote in Norman for six months and reside in Ward 2. City Council anticipates an appointment on May 11, 2020, the statement reads. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk's Office at 366-5386 or by email to Brenda.Hall@NormanOK.gov.
