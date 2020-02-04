Doug Kalicki, Elizabeth Foreman and Bill Scanlon will square off for the Ward 6 election Tuesday as early voting begins Thursday.
A resounding theme among several issues from voters has emerged for the candidates -- homelessness.
Incumbent Bill Scanlon met with constituents during two meetings in the last several weeks.
"One of those meetings lasted two hours and most of it was on homelessness," he said.
Scanlon is on Norman's homelessness task force and said the problem is being addressed by examining and treating the root causes of the problem. The city opened a warming shelter and is attempting to find permanent residency. Those efforts have not stopped encampments in Sutton Wilderness and Hall Park.
"The cop's attitude is, as long as they're not bothering anyone, if we remove them, they'll just go some place else [in town]," he said. "It's moving the problem."
People have been threatened, Scanlon said, after a homeless person let his dog loose of its leash and it attacked a resident. The man, who had outstanding warrants, was arrested.
Foreman and Kalicki have noted vagrancy as an issue they believe needs to be tackled.
"I live in an addition just across the street from Sutton and I see a lot of the trash from the camps and see the homeless people hang around, so I do see what they're talking about," Foreman said.
Her biggest concerns include the University North Park tax increment finance district, of which she has been openly critical; Norman Forward projects, the city's growth patterns, and "building a strong Norman identity," she said.
Two Norman Forward projects, the indoor aquatics and sports complex, are on hold following the council's vote to amend the TIF agreement in November. Land that was to be donated and sold at a discount for those facilities is now in question as a petition and protest is tied up in Cleveland County District Court.
As time goes by, the cost to develop Norman Forward projects increases each year. Many residents and city officials are concerned the projects cannot be built according to the original projections, especially the indoor aquatics center and sports complex and the new senior center.
While Foreman has wanted to seek office since 2016, she chose her moment because "after the TIF vote in November, I was more than inspired and ready to run," she said.
Kalicki was motivated by fiscal issues when he filed for the seat.
"I have watched city council meetings for the past several years and have been disappointed in the financial direction they have gone over that time period," he said. "I have seen two storm water votes get rejected because they were unfair to the voters. I have seen the Norman Forward projects flounder due to inadequate funding and misrepresentations. I was the whole UNP fiasco from budgeting without solid funding to the 5-4 council vote, resulting in the referendum petition. I believe I can be a better representative for Ward 6 and bring a solid work experience and a fiscally conservative mind to the council."
These issues were not news to Scanlon who voted yes to the TIF amended agreement as a way to move projects forward and solve a $5 million budget shortfall.
"Were those the terms I might have negotiated?" he asked. "No. There were good things and bad things about it, but the thing is, like so many negotiations, there's a compromise."
Stormwater woes was a personal and professional concern for Scanlon as well. His home has been flooded.
Scanlon decried the failed initiatives as poorly planned but progress is not dead.
"There is an inadequate permit process when my neighborhood was platted in 1996 and they haven't changed," he pointed out. "One of my itches was that we have to update the engineering design criteria."
Although an updated design criteria has been completed, the council has not voted on it yet.
"It will require a new development to use the updated criteria," Scanlon said.
Mindy Ragan Wood
366-3544
Name: Elizabeth Foreman
Age: 36
Education: Chemistry and Women and Gender Studies, OU
Occupation: Finance
Number of years in public/nonprofit service: 11 years
Number of years in Norman and in Ward: 14, 3.5
Name: Doug Kalicki
Age: 72
Education: Bachelor in Business Administration from OU
Occupation: Distribution engineer, plant manager for Wrangler, retired.
Number of years in public/nonprofit service: 2
Number of years in Norman and in Ward: 16 (non-consecutive), 8.
Name: Bill Scanlon
Age: 77
Education: BA in Business Administration from OU, MS in Economics from South Dakota State University, MS in Management from Salve Regina University, MA in National Security Studies from U.S. Naval War College, and a certificate in Advanced Management Studies from Georgetown University.
Occupation: Retired, U.S. Air Force, Northrup Grumman Corp.
Number of years in public/nonprofit service: 50 years
Number of years in Norman and in Ward: 17
