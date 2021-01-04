We cannot take democracy for granted
Editor, The Transcript:
I understand Sen. [James] Lankford is planning to join a group of Republican senators objecting to the certification of the results of the Electoral College votes for President.
I have urged the senator not to do so. There is no significant evidence of fraud or other malfeasance in the November elections, as 60 court rulings have found. The objections proposed act to disenfranchise millions of Americans.
The essence of democratic self-governance is to accept the results of elections, whether or not we agree with the outcome. The question which must be raised is which comes first, the people and the Constitution or the benefit of a party or individual? I urged the senator not to take part in this unconstitutional betrayal of American democracy.
This last-minute attempt to overturn the election coincides with the president’s outrageous pressure on Georgia election officials to find more votes so he wins the election. Such actions are worthy of a dictator and constitute an act of treason against American democracy.
Whatever our party affiliation or political beliefs, we should all stand up for our constitutional system of self-governance. We cannot take our freedom and democracy for granted, we must fight for it.
KIMBALL MILTON
Norman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.