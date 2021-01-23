We need our leaders to step up
Editor, The Transcript:
After reading your article in the 1/21/21 Transcript titled “Legislating Despite Pandemic”, I was discouraged, actually angered, by reluctance/refusal of some of our Oklahoma State legislators to follow the scientifically derived recommendations for prevention of coronavirus spread: wear a mask, wash your hands, practice social distancing, and avoid large gatherings, especially in enclosed spaces.
Having a perspective of 42 years in health care, I have a difficult time understanding their reluctance.
First, we are fighting a virus. Viruses are not political creatures. They cannot be cajoled, bullied, threatened, or bargained with. They strike and invade the body without regard for the person’s station or status or political affiliation. Being a legislator does grant special dispensation or privilege. (John Estus)
Second, although the science around this new coronavirus is evolving, there are some principles of infectious disease, including handwashing and avoidance of the bacteria or virus that have been proven time after time in clinical studies. Those that argue that it is unreasonable to require restrictions (Monroe Nicholas), obviously do not understand these principles. Although inconvenient and sometimes uncomfortable, the guidelines are straightforward, simple, and not unreasonable to expect.
Third, some legislators have stated they feel that coronavirus mandates conflict with a person’s autonomy. Although we have free choice, and are guaranteed personal liberty under the constitution, we also are morally obligated to do the right thing for the good of the community.
To choose not to follow the guidelines which would prevent contagion to others, indicates a failure of moral choice. Persons elected to the legislature are representatives of the people, but also are held to a high standard and should demonstrate common sense and the higher ground.
If everyone would do their best to follow the scientific recommendations and proven guidelines, we would have a faster return to the normal business, education, and social activities. As long as people do not follow the scientific guidelines, we will continue to be in this battle. But we cannot expect widespread adherence to the guidelines, if our own leaders fail to follow them.
DOROTHY BELKNAP
Norman
