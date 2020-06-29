A graduate who attended Westmoore High School’s commencement ceremony Friday tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Moore Public Schools letter to parents and students.
MPS officials were made aware on Sunday that a graduate “unknowingly had COVID-19 while attending rehearsal and the commencement ceremony on Friday,” the letter said.
The graduate received their results following Friday’s graduation and notified the district upon receiving the positive test, according to the letter.
The graduate is asymptomatic and was tested for COVID-19 prior to Friday’s graduation, according to the letter. The graduate got tested for COVID-19 because they were concerned they had been exposed to the virus, MPS director of communication Dawn Jones said.
The graduate's family has requested anonymity and the district cannot legally share their identity, according to the letter.
The district is recommending that graduation attendees follow Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for those who have been in close contact with an individual who has COVID-19 for approximately 15 minutes.
Guidelines include staying home for 14 days after last exposure, maintaining social distance from others at all times and checking for symptoms of COVID-19 like fever, cough and shortness of breath.
“We understand this message may cause angst due to lack of knowledge regarding potential exposure to the virus,” the letter reads. “However, we believe it is best to make you aware of the situation, so you can take whatever action you deem appropriate for your family.”
