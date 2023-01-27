There’s one simple thing Oklahoma coach Porter Moser is asking of his team.
Be more like Jalen Hill.
Off the court, the OU veteran forward has emerged as a leader over the past two seasons. But he’s emerged as one of the Sooners’ most important players on the court, too.
And with the Sooners in the midst of a three-game skid, including Tuesday’s 27-point loss at TCU, Moser is hoping the rest of his team is looking to Hill.
“Everybody has to follow Jalen's lead,” Moser said during Friday’s media availability. “Jalen has been the most consistent guy day in and day out. Practice, offensively and defensively, he's by far our most consistent. We've got to have other guys following his lead. He just has such a determination. Winning is forefront in his mind, and we've got to follow his lead.
"He's been our glue and our most consistent player. We just need people to follow his lead with consistency.”
For the season, Hill has posted per-game splits of 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds on 50 percent shooting. But since the Sooners began Big 12 play, Hill has played some of the best basketball of his career.
In OU’s eight conference games, he’s averaging 13 points per game — second on the team behind Grant Sherfield's 14 — on 56 percent shooting and 43 percent from the 3-point line while adding 6.1 rebounds and one block on a team-high 34.6 minutes per game.
He’s also shooting 96 percent from the free throw line, making 22 of his 23 free throw attempts.
For Hill, it comes down to playing his role.
“I think I just need to do whatever the team needs me to do,” Hill said. “If that’s scoring, I think I can do that. If it’s rebounding, assists, playing defense, just whatever the team needs and whatever coach needs. But I feel like my confidence is for sure up there. And I feel like I can keep playing well.”
Though the Sooners struggled offensively against the Horned Frogs, Hill still chipped in with eight points on 3-of-6 shooting to go with two rebounds, a steal and a block. The Sooners’ other four starters combined for 12 points.
It’s been a tough few days since that loss, but Hill is urging the Sooners to stay together.
“I think we've all got to stay with each other,” Hill said. “ There's a lot more season left… I just think we need to stay as a team and be there for each other in these times because we can't be getting down off the court which leads to bad stuff on the court. I think as long as we stay with each other, I think we’ll be fine.”
Sooners to host Crimson Tide
Saturday’s SEC-Big 12 challenge matchup against Alabama gives the Sooners a one-game break from the Big 12 schedule.
But it’s really not much of a break. The No. 2-ranked Crimson (18-2, 8-0 SEC) have won eight-straight games to begin conference play, and is likely to be the toughest test the Sooners (11-9, 2-6 Big 12) have faced this season.
The Crimson Tide rank 13th nationally in scoring offense (83.2 points per game), recording 78 points or more in seven of their eight conference games. They’re led by freshman Brandon Miller’s 19.5 points per game, which leads the SEC.
“He’s a Kevin Durant-type of player to me,” Moser said of Miller. “I think he’s elite. He lets the game come to him. As a freshman, he doesn’t force a lot. He makes the extra pass and then he can score at all levels. I think he’s really, really good.”
They’re also first in the SEC in rebounds (45.9 per game), an area where the Sooners have struggled this season. The Sooners have surrendered 31 offensive boards combined in their last two outings, and the Crimson Tide grab an average of 14 per game.
Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.
